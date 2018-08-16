SmartAdvocate Announces a Series of New Version Release Webinars beginning on September 5th, 2018

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartAdvocate, The Award-Winning Leader in Personal Injury Case Management Software1, is pleased to announce a Series of New Version Release Webinars beginning on September 5, 2018.

SmartAdvocate's State of the Art Personal Injury Case Management Software has dominated the Case Management software market with an Industry leading 1,000 plus enhancements in its 3 releases during 2017. This New Release v2018.08.10 alone contains over 1,000 enhancements!!! This continues SmartAdvocate's long standing unprecedented tradition of releasing over 1,000 enhancements every year ! Most significantly, almost all the enhancements were based on the input and suggestions of our SmartAdvocate licensed users.

The live Webinars will provide SmartAdvocate licensed users with indepth information about how many of the changes will ensure that their Personal Injury practice is more productive and efficient.

At SmartAdvocate we are devoted to continually enhancing our case management software. These webinars will offer additional education for our users about all the latest features and functions, which are so essential for running an efficient Personal Injury Firm in the 21st Century.

1 Smart Advocate was awarded Best Case Management Software in the New York Law Journal Survey in 2016, 2017, and 2018. Best Case Management Software in Virginia 2017.

