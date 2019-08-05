SmartAdvocate® Announces a Series of Webinars beginning on August 22, 2019

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartAdvocate®, The Award-Winning Leader in Personal Injury Case Management Software, is pleased to Announce a Series of Version Release Webinars beginning on August 22, 2019 for SmartAdvocate® licensed Users.

SmartAdvocate's State of the Art Case Management Software continues to dominate the legal case Management software market with an industry leading 1,000 plus enhancements in this release alone! Yes over 1,000 enhancements!!!! Most Significantly, almost all of the enhancements were based on the input and suggestions of our SmartAdvocate® licensed Users.

The live Webinars will provide SmartAdvocate® licensed Users with in depth information about how many of the enhancements will ensure that their Firm is more productive and efficient.

At SmartAdvocate® we are devoted to continually enhancing our Case Management Software to ensure that Firms have the latest features and functionality that are so essential for running an efficient, productive, and profitable Law Firm in the 21st Century.

