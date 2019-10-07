SmartAdvocate® Becomes a Founding Member of the Mass Torts Vendor Association, MTVA Representing the Best in Class Vendors Serving the Mass Torts Legal Community

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartAdvocate®, The Award-Winning Leader in Personal Injury and Mass Torts Legal Case Management Software, is pleased to Announce that we are a Founding Member of the Mass Torts Vendor Association - MTVA. SmartAdvocate® represents the best in Class for Legal Case Management Software serving the Mass Torts Legal Community.

Contact: Julia Moreland, (516) 723-4636, (631) 624-2794, julia@smartadvocate.com

