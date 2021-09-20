SmartAdvocate® Named Winner of New York Law Journal's Best of 2021: Announces Number One in Six Categories Including Best Legal Case Management Software

Initially designed by and for personal injury and mass tort lawyers, SmartAdvocate is now used by a wide range of litigation firms throughout the U.S., Canada and beyond. As a fully browser-based system, law firms can select between SmartAdvocate's Cloud and Server versions, a feature not always available with other case management systems. With these options, along with SmartAdvocate's mobile app, users can access their cases from virtually anywhere, which is critically important as businesses have increasingly relied on hybrid and distributed workforces.

SmartAdvocate increases the efficiency and accuracy of handling cases and operational details. Customizing the SmartAdvocate system is made easy with 125+ integration partners. Firms can set up SmartAdvocate for what they need, all in a simple, user-friendly format. The Client Portal allows clients to log in and view the case updates and status changes, or upload any important information, as designated by the firm, saving time and reducing errors.

SmartAdvocate continually offers new releases and software updates to assist clients in managing the challenges of today's fast-paced, highly competitive, and technologically demanding world. SmartAdvocate is as comprehensive as it is reliable. "When a new client signs on with SmartAdvocate, they gain access to a robust, state-of-the-art legal case management system", said Allison Rampolla, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "They also gain a team of dedicated and experienced professionals who help them implement, train, and grow their practice, leading to increased overall efficiency and profitability. Our team is the reason we continue to be #1."

Contact: Allison Rampolla, VP Sales & Marketing, SmartAdvocate LLC, 516-723-4636 (Direct), 516-471-2500 (Mobile), [email protected]

Related Links: https://www.smartadvocate.com

SOURCE SmartAdvocate

Related Links

http://www.smartadvocate.com

