SmartAdvocate® Named Winner of New York Law Journal's Best of 2023: Announces Number One in Five Categories Including Best Legal Case Management Software

News provided by

SmartAdvocate

18 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartAdvocate, a leading provider of fully integrated legal case management software, is thrilled to announce being named The New York Law Journal's 'Best of 2023' Winner in five categories. This prestigious recognition is a testament to SmartAdvocate's unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge, customizable solutions for the legal industry.

The New York Law Journal's Best Of 2023 Awards reflect the legal industry's appreciation, helping to name SmartAdvocate number one in Case Management Software, Document Management Solution, Entity Management System, Matter Management Systems and Practice Management Software for the eighth year in a row. SmartAdvocate also remained a top three in the category of Docketing & Calendaring Software.

SmartAdvocate's SVP of Sales & Marketing, Allison Rampolla, expressed her gratitude to the loyal users and supporters who played a pivotal role in making this achievement possible. "We are tremendously proud to receive the Best of 2023 award in multiple categories" said Rampolla. "This recognition not only reaffirms our dedication to our existing and prospective clients, but also encompasses the entire journey they experience with us – from implementation and training to ongoing support, as our valued clients."

SmartAdvocate's winning streak is no stranger to the New York Law Journal's annual awards, having achieved top honors in the Legal Category for eight consecutive years. This consistent track record speaks to the software's excellence, reliability, and continuous improvement.

For more information about SmartAdvocate and its award-winning software, please visit www.smartadvocate.com.

About SmartAdvocate:
SmartAdvocate is a leading provider of legal case management software, offering comprehensive solutions designed to streamline law firm operations and enhance productivity. With a commitment to innovation and a dedication to client success, SmartAdvocate has established itself as the go-to choice for legal professionals seeking reliable and cutting-edge software solutions.

Contact: Allison Rampolla, SVP Sales & Marketing, SmartAdvocate LLC, 516-715-0736 (Direct), 516-205-5875 (Mobile), [email protected]

Related Links: Smart Advocate Website

SOURCE SmartAdvocate

