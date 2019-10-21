SmartAdvocate®, The Award-Winning Leader in Legal Case Management Software, available in both Cloud and Server versions, is pleased to announce the exciting launch of our new website, Smartadvocate.com
SmartAdvocate
Oct 21, 2019, 16:15 ET
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartAdvocate®, The Award-Winning leader in Legal Case Management Software is pleased to announce the launch of our new Website, Smartadvocate.com. At SmartAdvocate® we are continually improving our Software. We have made over 1000 enhancements in our latest release this past July!
Please visit Smartadvocate.com to see a sampling of features and functions of the most robust Legal Case Management Software on the Market!
Contact: Julia Moreland, (516) 723-4636, (631)624-2794, julia@smartadvocate.com
SOURCE SmartAdvocate
