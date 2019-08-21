SmartAdvocate®, The State of The Art Legal Case Management System, Is Awarded The New York Law Journal's "Best of 2019" In Five Categories!!!

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartAdvocate®, The leader in Legal Case Management Software is pleased to announce that we have won The New York Law Journal's "Best of" in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, Four Years Running, in the following categories; Best Case Management Software, Best Document Management Solution, Best Entity Management System, Best Matter Management System, and Best Practice Management Software. We also took the honor of being in the Top 3 for Docketing & Calendaring Software.

At SmartAdvocate® we are devoted to continually enhancing our Case Management Software to ensure it is the best overall Legal Practice Solution.

Contact: Julia Moreland, VP Sales & Marketing, SmartAdvocate LLC, 516-723-4636 (Direct), 631-624-2794(Mobile), Julia@smartadvocate.com

SOURCE SmartAdvocate

