Smartaira Acquires Lux Speed Inc. to Broaden Footprint in High-Growth East Coast Markets

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartaira, a leader in fiber-based, community-wide internet solutions, announced today that it has acquired Florida-based multifamily internet service provider Lux Speed Inc ("Lux Speed"). The transaction significantly expands Smartaira's footprint in the Southeastern United States and adds a marquee customer list of homeowner-association, condo-association, and multi-tenant rental properties to its portfolio. Lux Speed is Smartaira's fourth acquisition since 2021.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Lux Speed's subscribers and employees to Smartaira," said Darren Rish, Smartaira's CEO. "Lux Speed built great customer relationships on the foundation of best-in-class infrastructure and high-quality customer service, which are the key tenets underpinning Smartaira's business. We look forward to expanding the relationship with Lux Speed's customers and building off of the momentum that Lux Speed has achieved in the Southeast."

Lux Speed Founder and CEO, Michael Bertamini, added, "We have been watching the success and growth of Smartaira for some time now and are impressed with Smartaira's executive leadership, quality of service offerings, and commitment to its customers in the multi-tenant space. We are certain that our customers, both old and new, will receive the same first-class service and support from Smartaira and I personally look forward to working with the Smartaira team on the go forward." said Bertamini.

CriticalPoint Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to Lux Speed in the transaction. Massumi & Consoli and Foly Hoag served as legal advisors to Smartaira and Lux Speed, respectively.

Smartaira is a national, independent internet service provider that is dedicated to providing multi-Gigabit, symmetrical internet speeds to customers across the multi-tenant space. Smartaira's broadband solutions include both fiber internet and Managed Wi-Fi deployments built on best-in-class infrastructure and technology. With a full suite of telecommunications services, Smartaira deployments are custom-tailored to meet the needs of customers, property owners, and property management. With operations in 26 states, Smartaira is able to service distributed property portfolios of any size, offering property owners and managers a turnkey internet solution that outperforms legacy network operators. To see all that Smartaira can offer, visit www.smartaira.com.

