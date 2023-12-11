Smartaira Adds Yardi Interface; Creates Hassle-free Wi-Fi Onboarding for Voyager Customers

Automation simplifies the Internet experience for multifamily property teams and residents.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartaira, a leader in community-wide Managed Wi-Fi innovation, announced today that it has added Yardi to its list of supported Multifamily Property Management Software (PMS) vendors for Smartaira 360.

Yardi Voyager is a web-based, fully integrated end-to-end platform with mobile access for larger portfolios to manage operations, execute leasing, run analytics, and provide innovative resident, tenant, and investor services.

The interface with Voyager allows Smartaira 360 to access a community's residential database securely. When a new resident moves in, an automated workflow triggers the creation of a Smartaira 360 account using the data from Voyager. Next, Wi-Fi credentials are generated and automatically sent to the resident via email and text message. The resident can log in immediately to the community-wide Wi-Fi—no additional equipment is needed, nor is an installation appointment required.

With PMS Integration, Wi-Fi Onboarding happens instantly and without human error.

"We are proud to say that Smartaira 360 is now a qualified Yardi Standard Interface Vendor," said Brian Wolverton, Chief Technology Officer at Smartaira. "Property Management Software (PMS) integrations have differentiated our Managed Wi-Fi offering for years. Yardi is a well-respected brand in the multifamily industry, and this new interface will improve operations for our current Yardi clients and open doors to prospective opportunities."

"Our clients love our PMS integrations. Anything that helps speed up the move-in process and take the Wi-Fi burden off their onsite teams is appreciated," said Jake Perschon, Vice President of Operations at Smartaira. "With the Yardi Voyager interface, the leasing team's typical Wi-Fi Onboarding tasks are now processed automatically by Smartaira 360. It's truly a hassle-free experience."

Yardi Voyager customers are invited to learn more about Smartaira 360 on our Property Owners and Managers web page.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

About Smartaira

Consolidated Smart Systems, LLC (dba "Smartaira") is a national, independent internet service provider specializing in smarter internet and entertainment solutions for property owners and managers. Smartaira's bulk and retail broadband solutions focus on maximizing resident satisfaction and increasing property values for owners. Smartaira believes that innovation, premium support, and industry expertise create hassle-free amenities that drive net operating income and improve portfolio values. For smarter internet and entertainment solutions, visit www.smartaira.com.

