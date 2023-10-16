Smartaira Appoints Darren Rish as Chief Executive Officer

Executive leadership addition bolsters Smartaira's platform for growth

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartaira announced today that Darren Rish has joined the organization as Chief Executive Officer working directly with industry veteran, Dan Terheggen in his new role as Board Chairman.

Darren Rish

Dan Terheggen's impressive history as founder and CEO drove Smartaira to become one of the leading multifamily services providers in the country through organic growth and acquisition. Its high-speed, fiber-based Internet and DIRECTV solutions have elevated the company's reputation with condominium associations, apartment owners, and property managers of new and existing communities. Dan will continue to provide Smartaira with critical strategic guidance and relationship support as Board Chairman going forward.

"The entire Smartaira team is thrilled to have Darren join us as the new CEO," said Dan Terheggen, Board Chairman. "His experience and industry knowledge will help propel us to the next level. Darren embraces the same fundamental core values and truly believes our people are our most important asset. I can't think of anyone more qualified or a better fit as Smartaira's next CEO."

Darren Rish joins Smartaira with over 25 years of telecom industry experience ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 Multiple System Operators (MSOs). He's held various divisional, regional, and national leadership positions—with billion-dollar budgets, hundreds of employees, and cross-functional responsibilities. Darren most recently served as Executive Vice President of Hotwire and prior to that was Regional CFO and VP of Finance in the BigSouth Region at Comcast.

"Darren's extensive broadband industry experience and history leading high-growth organizations were a perfect fit for Smartaira," said Clinton Karcher, partner at SDC Capital Partners, Smartaira's largest investor. "His unique experience in the multifamily vertical will help him execute against the enormous opportunity that Smartaira has in front of it."

"I am very excited about joining Smartaira and working with Dan and the team to expand the company's presence and reputation in our core markets," said Darren Rish. "We have every expectation that we'll lead the independent ISP multifamily market with our innovative Managed Wi-Fi solutions and unparalleled customer service. This market has been underserved by incumbents over the last decade, and because of this, we are positioned for massive growth. The next few years will be exhilarating."

Media Contact:

Robert Benton

Chief Marketing Officer

Smartaira

Media Relations

310-863-2089

[email protected]

About Smartaira

Consolidated Smart Systems, LLC (dba "Smartaira") is a national, independent internet service provider specializing in smarter internet and entertainment solutions for property owners and managers. Smartaira's bulk and retail broadband solutions focus on maximizing resident satisfaction and increasing property values for owners. Smartaira believes that innovation, premium support, and industry expertise create hassle-free amenities that drive net operating income and improve portfolio values. For smarter internet and entertainment solutions, visit www.smartaira.com.

SOURCE Smartaira