SmartAlpha Partners with Siemens Healthineers to advance AI-powered Workflow Efficiencies in Ultrasound

SmartAlpha has announced a partnership with Siemens Healthineers with a signing ceremony at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR). This partnership signifies a milestone, by both companies, to provide innovative AI-powered applications that improve workflow efficiencies with consistency to optimize clinical performance for better outcomes across all care settings.

SmartAlpha's technology has made significant advances through the development of AI-guidance features for real-time ultrasound scanning. The company's approach is driven by patent-pending technologies, aims to elevate the capabilities of sonographers and physicians, ultimately making high-quality medical imaging more efficient and accessible to more patients worldwide.

"This partnership signifies our continued commitment to innovating AI-powered applications that empower clinicians to perform faster, safer, and repeatable procedures and diagnoses," said Daniel Frisch, head of radiology and image guidance at Siemens Healthineers Ultrasound. "Our leadership in developing innovative, usable AI-enabled applications is key to providing patients access to high-quality care and making healthcare more equitable."

"This collaboration represents a significant milestone in the journey of our AI solutions in ultrasound," stated Utku Kaya, Co-founder and CEO of SmartAlpha. "While ultrasound manufacturers are working to enhance their devices, our commitment lies in making them smarter in an unparalleled manner to improve the efficiency and workflow of ultrasound imaging."

About SmartAlpha

SmartAlpha, a venture capital-backed startup based in Turkey, is a developer of artificial intelligence solutions for Ultrasound. In response to the growing global demand for medical imaging, SmartAlpha is working on the development and regulatory clearance of real-time user guidance solutions to make ultrasound imaging more accessible and efficient.

