SmartBear and BCT announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Efficient Delivery of High-Quality Enterprise Software Solutions

Through this partnership, BCT and SmartBear will deliver flawless and resilient applications swiftly while ensuring quality at every stage of the SDLC. Today, businesses demand high-performance, high-quality software with a sharp focus on faster time to market. BCT will leverage SmartBear's intelligent automation testing tools and frameworks to deliver just this.

"Whether you're looking at banking and financial services, oil and gas, transportation, or the public sector, every enterprise around the globe today is looking for competitive differentiators to give them the edge over their competition," said Ed Greenwood, EMEA Channel and Alliances Manager at SmartBear. "BCT has delivered powerful, forward-thinking approaches to solving massive technological challenges in each of these industries, and many others. By partnering together, SmartBear and BCT will enable the world's leading organizations to accelerate innovation and the delivery of powerful digital services."

"With innovation and thought leadership as our core values, BCT continues to deliver sustainable transformation and our commitment towards enabling customers to be connected, collaborative and adaptable, in pursuit of being ready for the changes and challenges of the future, is why BCT aligns with market leaders such as SmartBear. SmartBear has a leading role in the multi-trillion-dollar market for API-driven products and services, empowering enterprise software teams worldwide to deliver the highest quality software, required for success in today's accelerated digital world. By combining BCT's domain expertise and industry solution capabilities, BCT & SmartBear now provide compelling advantages to organizations across the MENA region - in various stages of their digital & quality maturity - with incredible technical innovation, adoption, and reception in API and microservices, and a proactive ASQ management strategy with an end-to-end quality approach to API lifecycle," said BCT's Executive Vice President, Vish Srinivasan.

"The Middle East region is emerging as a leading and fast-growing technology hub," said Darin Welfare, Senior Vice President of International Sales and Channel at SmartBear. "With continued investment in the future of digital transformation, we're seeing tremendous demand for the market-leading technologies within the SmartBear portfolio, as well as the innovative solutions offered by BCT. This partnership promises to offer enterprises in that region the best of both worlds."

To learn more about the SmartBear Partner Program, visit: https://smartbear.com/partners/overview/

About Bahwan CyberTek (BCT)



Bahwan CyberTek (BCT) is a global provider of digital transformation solutions in the areas of Predictive Analytics, Digital Experience and Digital Supply Chain Management, and has delivered solutions in 20 countries across North America, the Middle East, Far East, Africa and Asia. Driving innovation through outcome-based business models, proven and powerful IP solutions, BCT is a trusted partner for over 1000+ customers, including Fortune 500 companies. With strong capabilities in Digital Technologies, BCT has over 3400 associates with technical and domain expertise, delivering solutions to the Oil & Gas, Telecom, Power, Government, Banking, Retail and SCM / Logistics verticals. With a focus on joint innovation, BCT has partnered with leading global technology organizations such as Oracle, IBM and TIBCO to deliver differentiated value to customers. BCT is recognized at CMMi level 5 and is an ISO certified organization. https://bahwancybertek.com/home/

About SmartBear



At SmartBear, we focus on your one priority that never changes: quality. We know delivering quality software over and over is complicated. So, our tools are built to streamline your DevOps processes while seamlessly working with the products you use – and will use. Whether it's Test Complete, Swagger, Cucumber, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, Bugsnag, or one of our other tools, we span from test automation, API lifecycle, collaboration, performance testing, test management, app stability and error monitoring, and more. Whichever you need, they're easy to try, easy to buy, and easy to integrate.

We're used by 16 million developers, testers, and operations engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including world-renowned innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. Wherever you're going, we'll help you get there. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

