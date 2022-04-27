SmartBlocks Reports Tetraguard Hits the Market Poised to Disrupt Equity and Crypto ETF's

Tetraguard is the First Decentralized ETF, Housing Bitcoin, Etherium and PAX Gold + QUAD, a Fee Sharing Token

MIAMI, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBlocks, an agency focused on the development and execution of marketing strategies for cryptocurrency technology and businesses, is pleased to announce the first decentralized fee producing basket of coins deployed on the Ethereum blockchain - Tetraguard (TETRA) (Tetraguard.io) - is now available. The TETRA token is composed of wrapped coins including wrapped BTC, wrapped PAXG, ETH, and the Quadron (QUAD) token holding transaction fees and staked ETH. The transaction fees and staked ETH are shared on a pro-rata basis among all TETRA holders. No third party ever holds these assets, thus effectuating a 100% trustless and transparent process that is fully decentralized.

Tetraguard Token

"The goal of Tetraguard is to make it easy to purchase a basket of high-performing wrapped coins plus the QUAD, a rewards token that shares transaction fees with all TETRA holders," stated Mark Fidelman, the Founder of SmartBlocks. "Instead of the fees going to exchanges, Tetraguard automatically distributes the fees to all Tetraguard token holders and the TETRA also uses its own automated decentralized trading algorithm to automatically mint and cancel TETRA tokens as they are bought and sold. All assets are stored directly on the Ethereum blockchain and are not controlled, managed or stored by any third party."

The main benefit for stakers comes from transactions. The protocol automatically collects in the QUAD fee token, the transaction fees and staked ETH each time a TETRA is swapped. The fees and staked ETH are then algorithmically allocated on a pro-rata basis to all token holders. Thus, the gain for stakers will come from their auto-compounding balances.

This is not a solicitation to buy or sell, SmartBlocks is a token holder of the Quad token, and Mark Fidelman is a control individual of SmartBlocks, and as such that entity and individual may benefit from any price appreciation, as well as any known or unknown affiliates at this time.





Resources

About SmartBlocks

SmartBlocks is an agency dedicated to developing and executing marketing strategies for cryptocurrency technologies and businesses. Their belief is in a world where profitable cryptocurrency investments are easy, secure, and available to everyone, regardless of social status or geolocation. By breaking down the basics of blockchain and crypto, SmartBlocks' goal is to give the public the tools to make investing in crypto easy and fun.

For more information visit https://www.smartblocks.agency/

About Mark Fidelman

Mark Fidelman is the founder of SmartBlocks.Agency. Mark is a globally recognized thought leader on the subject of cryptocurrency and ecommerce. He was a writer for Forbes and has interviewed hundreds of Global 3000 CXOs and speaks and writes regularly about how they are impacting today's business His experience includes more than two decades of technology sales, marketing and customer experience with organizations including NFT leader WAX.io. Mark has been named a 2017 Top 20 influencer of CMOs by Forbes Magazine , a Top 25 Social Media Keynote Speaker by Inc Magazine , and a Huffington Post Top 50 Most Social CEO. Mark hosts the popular Cryptonized! YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/fanaticsmedia on the hottest crypto trends.

