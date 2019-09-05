SmartBooks Launches Industry-First SaaS Platform to Help Bookkeeping and Accounting Firms Improve Efficiency of Client Accounting and Firm Operations

BOSTON, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBooks Corp., a leading provider of outsourced finance departments for small businesses in the United States, today announced the launch of SmartBooks Genie™, the industry's first software application dedicated to improving the efficiency of both client accounting work and business operations for bookkeeping and accounting firms. Through a direct integration with QuickBooks, the new platform will enable firms to automate manual processes, thereby eliminating human error and also freeing up time to provide more insight and strategic advisory services to their small business clients.

Bookkeeping and accounting firms have long struggled with the time-consuming and error-prone manual processes necessary for accrual accounting. Equally time-consuming is the effort required to manually create and massage spreadsheets to provide clients with insightful reporting. Additionally, firm owners have suffered a lack of transparency in terms of quality control processes, which can lead to inconsistent results and client dissatisfaction. SmartBooks Genie provides accounting firms with a variety of tools to streamline workflows, generate insightful reports and provide enhanced firm-wide visibility all leading to the ability to deliver an enhanced level of service to their clients.

Accounting firms simply need to connect their clients' and/or prospects' QuickBooks Online accounts to SmartBooks Genie to tap into Genie's automation services and AI-fueled tools. Once connected, firms may utilize SmartBooks Genie's two core components:

Client Accounting Toolset: This toolset streamlines client accounting work by automating accrual accounting, enabling the creation of custom reports, dashboards and reporting packages, as well as providing AI-driven analytics around sales and collections. This all simplifies the work and reduces the time necessary to complete it, while efficiently enabling firms to deliver more impressive reporting, insights and advisory services to clients.

Firm Operations Toolset: This toolset enables firms to centrally manage all clients, create standard reporting packages, and monitor quality control of all accountant work. Additionally, owners can compare monthly transaction volumes and scope of service against service contract assumptions to better manage profitability at the individual client and firm-wide level.

"In the last 10 years of running SmartBooks, I've become intimately aware of the frustrations inherent in running a bookkeeping and accounting firm," said Calvin Wilder, SmartBooks Founder and CEO. "Small business clients deserve timely and accurate financial reporting as well as strategic insight from their accounting partner, but oftentimes, that partner is bogged down with manual accounting and bookkeeping processes and struggling to keep up with quality control. With the introduction of SmartBooks Genie, firm owners can rely on automation of time-consuming manual processes as well as centralized client management to get core work done accurately and on time, enabling their staff to upgrade the client experience with high-value advisory work."

SmartBooks manages the finance departments for hundreds of small businesses. Through a combination of people, technology and process, SmartBooks has a solution to support the outsourced finance, bookkeeping, accounting, tax, payroll and HR needs of small businesses across the United States. Founded in 2009, SmartBooks is privately owned.

