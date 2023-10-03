SmartBot360, the #1 Rated HIPAA Compliance Chatbot Company, Joins Forces with KLaunch, a Subsidiary of Kerauno

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBot360, the premier HIPAA-compliant chatbot software provider, is excited to announce its merger with KLaunch LLC, a subsidiary of the renowned global communications company, Kerauno. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in SmartBot360's journey, demonstrating its commitment to expanding its offerings and raising service standards for clients worldwide.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, KLaunch is a recognized leader in advancing human interaction, specializing in effective conversational AI software solutions for Government, Healthcare, and Non-profit sectors. KLaunch extends client legacy investments and consumer experiences through its proprietary conversational AI software and platform, KBot Lightning. This versatile platform empowers mobile messaging experiences, web chatbots, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and in-app conversations. KBot Lightning offers an open canvas, enabling partners and end customers to easily design, track, and report on engagement workflows. As a longstanding partner with SmartBot360, KLaunch has played an instrumental role in our path to success.

SmartBot360's differentiator lies in its deep AI healthcare expertise and its distinction as the top-rated HIPAA-compliant chatbot software provider nationally. This strategic merger positions SmartBot360 to strengthen its presence and enhance customer engagement with conversational AI through KLaunch. It also bolsters the KLaunch channel partner ecosystem with toolkits enriched in data security, regulatory adherence, and compliance standards.

Vagelis Christidis, the founder of SmartBot360, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are elated to join forces with KLaunch and Kerauno. Our collaboration with KLaunch has already yielded remarkable outcomes, and now, with access to their team of accomplished conversational AI designers, marketers, and customer experience experts, we are well-positioned to deliver unmatched solutions and support, particularly in the healthcare sector, where data security and compliance are paramount." SmartBot360 remains steadfast in its commitment to clients and anticipates continued growth and success through this transformative partnership.

About SmartBot360:

SmartBot360 stands at the forefront of conversational AI innovation, dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that revolutionize customer engagement and communication processes, with a particular focus on the healthcare sector. Recognized as the #1 rated HIPAA-compliant chatbot software provider, SmartBot360 consistently delivers exceptional results.

About KLaunch:

KLaunch (pronounced K-Launch), a subsidiary of the global communication software company, Kerauno, is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. KLaunch builds valuable relationships between brands and consumers through its proprietary conversational AI KBot Lightning and orchestrates operational communication flows that build communication efficiencies 1-to-1 at scale for B2B and B2C companies, healthcare, government agencies, and non-profits. For more information, visit www.klaunch.io or text "KLaunch" to 55433.

