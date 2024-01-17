smartBreakfast Series 2024: The Wake-Up Call For 2027

MANNHEIM, Germany, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- smartShift, a company offering SAP customers a better way to handle custom code, is thrilled to announce the smartBreakfast Series 2024.

The insightful event series spans across Europe throughout the year, aiming to disrupt the way professionals think, learn, discuss, and approach SAP S/4HANA and SAP Clean Core migration initiatives. The series offers a unique blend of knowledge exchange, networking, and practical insights. As organizations prepare for the inevitable transition to Next Gen SAP landscapes, the smartBreakfast Series offers real insights on the journey ahead.

It was created to enhance the participants' perspectives on the complicated process of migrating to SAP S/4HANA and SAP Clean Core with real-world-experiences and best practices. It serves as a valuable resource for those responsible for overcoming challenges, reducing time and risk, and capitalizing on opportunities.

smartBreakfasts are strategically scheduled in the morning before the workday commences, providing attendees with a prime opportunity to partake in open and equitable discussions with local peers, all while enjoying a cup of coffee, tea, and a nourishing breakfast.

Attendees can anticipate the following benefits:

  • Network with local peers
  • Exchange knowledge and experiences
  • Discover inspiration for their SAP transformation journey
  • Obtain practical solutions to common migration challenges

Event Details:

smartBreakfast Hamburg
Date: January 24, 2024

smartBreakfast London
Date: January 30, 2024

smartBreakfast Birmingham
Date: February 20, 2024

smartBreakfast Hannover
Date: February 21, 2024

smartBreakfast Manchester
Date: March 5, 2024

smartBreakfast Berlin
Date: March 14, 2024

smartBreakfast Edinburgh
Date: March 19, 2024

smartBreakfast Dublin
Date: April 2, 2024

Additional locations and dates will be continuously added, and interested participants are encouraged to stay informed through smartShift's LinkedIn channel or by contacting the organizers directly.

To register and secure your seat at a smartBreakfast near you, please visit https://smartshift.com/smartbreakfast-series

Join the smartBreakfast community, and kickstart your day with a broader perspective on the journey to your Next Gen SAP.

About smartShift:
smartShift is a global leader in SAP custom code migration and optimization, offering AI-powered solutions that deliver secure, stable, and optimized code in a matter of weeks. With a track record of modernizing over 3,300 SAP systems and converting more than 3 billion lines of code, smartShift is trusted by many of the world's largest SAP customers.

For more information, visit www.smartShift.com.

Contact
Corporate Communications
Darshita Srivastava
E-Mail: [email protected]

