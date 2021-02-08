SmartBreast™ Acquires Molecular Breast Imaging Assets from GE Healthcare

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBreast Corporation (SmartBreast™), a privately held company focused on breast cancer screening and diagnosis, announced today that it has acquired the Discovery NM750b Molecular Breast Imaging (MBI) assets from GE Healthcare, including the MBI scanner designs, manufacturing tools, instructions, related patents and the installed-base service business.

The Discovery NM750b is installed at scores of sites worldwide. SmartBreast will manufacture, market and distribute the MBI scanner, rebranded as "EVE CLEAR SCAN e750."

GE Healthcare MBI scanner acquired by SmartBreast.

MBI saves lives by detecting breast cancer earlier in women with dense breasts, who comprise about 40% of American, European and African women and 70% of Asian women. MBI sees through dense breast tissue and finds cancers that mammography misses. In a published clinical study1 with one-year follow up of 1585 women with dense breasts, researchers at the Mayo Clinic reported that mammography found 3.2 cancers per 1,000 women with dense breasts. Adding low-dose MBI increased the number of cancers found to 12 per 1,000.

"GE Healthcare's MBI system has developed a positive reputation for helping physicians with the detection of cancer lesions in dense breast tissue," says Erez Levy, General Manager of Nuclear Medicine, GE Healthcare. "We are proud of this system's legacy and will continue to support its mission with our world-class Cadmium Zinc Telluride (CZT) detectors for SmartBreast's use in the MBI system"

According to Dr. James Hugg, SmartBreast CEO, "We will become the largest global player in secondary screening and diagnostics for women with dense breasts by providing the most effective tool for locating and diagnosing cancers occult on mammography. We have acquired Dilon's and also GE Healthcare's MBI product lines, consolidating clinically proven reliable products with 217 installations globally. Our mission is to make MBI available to all dense breast patients woefully in need of better cancer discovery and diagnostic tools."

Contact Dr. Hugg ([email protected]) about MBI or investing in SmartBreast, which is beginning a $5M SEED Financing Round.

About SmartBreast Corporation:

SmartBreast Corp. is privately held with headquarters near Pittsburgh and offices in Los Angeles and Taipei, Taiwan (eveclearscan.com and smartbreast.com are under construction). It is a subsidiary of privately held EVO WorldWide, LLC (evo-worldwide.com) that distributes MBI globally. SmartBreast was founded in 2019 by Bradley Patt, PhD (Board Chair, Los Angeles), Prof. Chin-Tu Chen, PhD (Board Vice-Chair, Chicago), and James Hugg, PhD (CEO, Pittsburgh), each of whom has 30+ years' experience in medical imaging. SmartBreast manufactures molecular breast imaging (MBI) scanners for dense breasts under the brand name EVE CLEAR SCAN™, which along with SmartBreast™, EVE SCAN™, and the EVE owl logo are trademarks of SmartBreast Corporation.

1 DJ Rhodes, et al, American Journal of Roentgenology 2015, 204:241-251.

SOURCE Smart Breast Corporation

