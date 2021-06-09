SmartBug Media® Acquires Worth eCommerce, Adding High-Growth E-Commerce Marketing Business Unit

SmartBug Media acquires Worth eCommerce to support companies that have a significant e-commerce presence. Tweet this

Worth provides services that help drive e-commerce sales and repeat customers by reducing shopping cart abandonment, activating unengaged subscribers, empowering repeat and VIP customers with personalized communication and content, and increasing average order value through upsells. Like SmartBug, Worth's business model is based on recurring revenue, with more than 80% of its revenue coming from retainers. Worth has been able to help its clients realize up to 40% of their e-commerce revenue from email.

"We are thrilled to acquire a successful company that shares our business and cultural values," SmartBug Founder and CEO Ryan Malone said. "As many organizations are looking to add an e-commerce component to their business model, Worth's e-commerce/B2C focus is complementary and adds depth to our traditional focus on B2B customers, enabling us to offer another top platform in the space."

Worth is a platinum partner of Klaviyo and is part of Klaviyo's Partner Advisory Council. Worth's strong reputation as a Platinum Master Partner of Klaviyo brings another high-quality strategic partnership to SmartBug. "In the HubSpot ecosystem, where we are the highest-rated partner in HubSpot's global partner directory, our customers benefit from our deep expertise in the platform and our ability to deliver ROI for our clients. We expect our new e-commerce customers to realize that same value through Worth's successful partnership with Klaviyo," Malone said.

"We are equally excited about becoming part of the SmartBug family," said Worth CEO and Co-Founder Dean Dutro. "One of our core shared values is growth, for both our clients and our employees. Worth will greatly benefit from SmartBug's operational excellence, enhanced marketing services, and strong sales and marketing capabilities."

Based in Portland, Oregon, Worth has approximately 40 employees and 80 active clients. The company will also operate in a fully remote model and will continue operating under its name, which will now be Worth eCommerce, a SmartBug Media® Company. This is the first acquisition for SmartBug.

ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®

SmartBug Media® is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency assisting businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, increasing brand awareness and building customer loyalty through content marketing, sales enablement, revenue operations, web development, marketing automation and public relations.

As HubSpot's 2018 Global Partner of the Year, SmartBug® is the highest-rated HubSpot partner in the world today. The company has not only been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies four years in a row, but it has also been named to the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing list twice and won a number of Great Place to Work® and Comparably awards. With hundreds of awards for client work — and a team holding a combined 650 marketing certifications — SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com .

For SmartBug Media Inquiries, Contact:

Jennifer Tolkachev

Director, PR

SmartBug Media

949-236-6448 x865

jtolkachev@smartbugmedia.com

SOURCE SmartBug Media

Related Links

www.smartbugmedia.com

