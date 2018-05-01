SmartBug Media Adds Inbound Agency Pro Shannon Delmarle as Marketing Strategist

Previously, Delmarle served as Inbound Marketing Consultant for a HubSpot partner agency, where she developed new company-wide processes and managed clients in the B2B, media, and professional services sectors. While at the agency, Delmarle helped lead the company's largest account, and 70 percent of her accounts renewed their contracts. Delmarle looks forward to helping SmartBug clients garner more visibility and drive top-line growth.

"I am excited to be part of the SmartBug marketing team because of their innovation and creativity," Delmarle says. "There is a saying, 'If you want to be the best, learn from the best,' and I truly believe I'm among the best minds in inbound marketing at SmartBug. I look forward to getting started and driving amazing campaign results for our clients."

Delmarle comes on board at a time of expansion for the agency and joins a team of talented marketers.

"Shannon's expertise in all facets of inbound marketing and client management make her an invaluable asset to our marketing team," says Amber Kemmis, VP of Client Services. "Not only are we delighted about her addition here at SmartBug, but soon our clients will be ecstatic, too, as she starts to move the needle on their marketing efforts."

Delmarle attended the State University of New York at Fredonia where she studied TV and digital film.

