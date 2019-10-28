SmartBug Media™ Adds Industry Leader, Jennifer Shore, to Its Award-Winning Team as Director of Marketing and Demand Generation

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media™—a leading Intelligent Inbound™ marketing agency that assists businesses in generating leads, increasing awareness, and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, and public relations—today announced the addition of industry leader, Jennifer Shore, as Director of Marketing and Demand Generation. In her new role, Shore will be responsible for the development, execution, and optimization of SmartBug's™ high-growth lead funnel, lead nurturing, and customer acquisition strategy.

"I've been familiar with SmartBug for several years, as the company has a palpable presence in the HubSpot Partner circle," says Shore. "During the interview process, I was immediately drawn to the company's values, growth potential, and staff of brilliant and talented marketers. I'm very fortunate to work with and learn from a team already producing such high-quality marketing campaigns, but I'm also eager to fine-tune processes and strategies to scale SmartBug's growth."

Shore previously served as Director of Demand Generation at Thomas™ where she led its team to generate leads for and develop awareness of the company's platform, products, and services, which includes Thomas Marketing Services, a HubSpot Diamond Partner. Shore built the company's entire demand generation strategy and team from the ground up and also collaborated with sales and technology to build the lead funnel and process behind it. By focusing on establishing a process and scaling what worked, Shore grew Thomas' qualified leads by 700 percent within one year.

"Jennifer is an exceptionally talented, results-oriented marketing leader," said SmartBug's VP of Sales and Marketing Jen Spencer. "Her vision, professional tenacity, and creativity are inspiring. We are extremely lucky to have such a powerhouse talent at the helm of our demand generation efforts."

Shore holds an undergraduate degree in journalism and mass communication from Kent State University. She has spoken at industry events and won industry awards such as SIIA's Emerging Leader Award and Integrate's Revenue Marketing Game Changer Award.

About SmartBug Media™

SmartBug Media™ is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound™ marketing agency assisting businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, increasing brand awareness, and building customer loyalty through content marketing, sales enablement, web development, marketing automation, and public relations.

As HubSpot's 2018 Global Partner of the Year, SmartBug™ is the highest-rated HubSpot partner in the world. The company has not only been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies three years in a row, but it has also been named to the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies List and has won a number of Great Place to Work® and Comparably awards. With hundreds of awards for client work—and a team with a combined 550 marketing certifications—SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com .

For SmartBug Media Inquiries, Contact:

Jennifer Tolkachev

SmartBug Media

949-236-6448 x865

jtolkachev@smartbugmedia.com

SOURCE SmartBug Media

Related Links

https://www.smartbugmedia.com

