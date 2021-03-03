SmartBug Media® Adds Industry Veteran Jeff Ostiguy as VP of Client Services

SmartBug's new VP of Client Services Jeff Ostiguy aims to scale and strengthen team for rapidly growing client base. Tweet this

Ostiguy looks forward to making the client services team more efficient, robust, and resilient by aligning the department with the needs of SmartBug's clients, extending the long-term value of client relationships, increasing client upsell opportunities through strategic identification and out-of-scope projects, and reducing preventable churn.

"As a former client of SmartBug, I had the pleasure of working with its talented team, and the experience I had as a customer left me with a very positive lasting impression," said Ostiguy. "I am thrilled to be a part of that now. My goal is to continue to cultivate the very best of what the team has to offer and help evolve our Client Services team to continue to meet and exceed the needs and expectations of our customers while positioning us for growth."

Prior to joining SmartBug, Ostiguy served as VP, Strategy and Marketing at inThink Agency, where he effectively led the rebrand of the agency, developed a new strategic process framework that made onboarding and executing client work more efficient, and improved profitability by more than 40 percent through the implementation of new processes and more detailed scoping and budgeting. Over two decades, Ostiguy has spent his career leading and mentoring teams in the development of results-driven multichannel campaigns with his open and honest style of building trust among peers and direct reports. He holds a BS in management from Plymouth State University.

ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®

SmartBug Media® is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency assisting businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, increasing brand awareness, and building customer loyalty through content marketing, sales enablement, web development, marketing automation, and public relations.

As HubSpot's 2018 Global Partner of the Year, SmartBug® is the highest-rated HubSpot partner in the world today. The company has not only been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies four years in a row, but it has also been named to the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing list twice and won a number of Great Place to Work® and Comparably awards. With hundreds of awards for client work—and a team holding a combined 650 marketing certifications—SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com .

