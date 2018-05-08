SmartBug Media Adds Proven B2B Inbound Marketer Kristen Deyo as Marketing Strategist

Deyo previously served as Senior Digital Marketing Manager at Stantive Technologies Group, where she was responsible for the development and management of global B2B and demand generation marketing programs, including strategic planning, budget management, execution, and ROI tracking. In her previous capacity, Deyo successfully yielded 40 percent of all new license revenue via vertical-based acquisition and demand generation activities in key distribution channels and strategic industry verticals. She also designed and built more than 100 content offerings, grew overall website traffic by 185 percent in two years, and decreased overall cost-per-lead by 35 percent.

"From the moment I became acquainted with SmartBug, two things immediately stood out: the agency's amazing culture and the incredibly talented and passionate marketers who work there," Deyo said. "I am excited to join such brilliant minds and start helping our clients reach and exceed their business and revenue goals."

As Deyo joins the agency during a time of growth, she will have many opportunities to put her B2B marketing experience to work.

"We're excited to have yet another superb marketer join our ranks," said Amber Kemmis, VP of Client Services. "Kristen has achieved a history of success by implementing data-driven marketing strategies, and we know our clients will benefit from her expertise."

Deyo studied social and political history at Queen's University and earned a graduate degree in integrated marketing communications from St. Lawrence School of Business.

