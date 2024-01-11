SmartBug Media® Adds the HubSpot Solutions Architecture Design Accreditation and Continues To Hold All HubSpot Accreditations

Full service digital agency and highest-rated HubSpot Elite partner continues to hold all available accreditations, validating its expertise in all aspects of the industry-leading platform

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media® — HubSpot's largest, deepest and most decorated elite partner in the world and the digital agency of choice for organizations looking to create resilient growth across the entire customer lifecycle — today announced that it has earned the HubSpot Solutions Architecture Design Accreditation. With this achievement, SmartBug® moves into the new year holding all six advanced HubSpot Accreditations, continuing its journey of being the most decorated HubSpot Elite partner in the HubSpot ecosystem.

SmartBug Media continues to hold all available HubSpot accreditations. Post this SmartBug Accreditations

"Not only are we celebrating this achievement, but we're also celebrating the deep technical expertise held by our team," Jen Spencer, CEO U.S. of SmartBug Media, said. "The real winners are our customers and the larger HubSpot customer base that will benefit from our relentless focus on combining strategy and technology to empower the entire customer lifecycle."

The HubSpot Solutions Architecture Design Accreditation is a credential that validates the skills and strategic experience required to demonstrate expertise in designing, configuring and customizing complex and innovative solutions to solve advanced customer use cases and drive business results, incorporating multiple tools and features across HubSpot's CRM platform suite.

Obtaining HubSpot accreditations demands considerable time and meticulous effort to prove expertise and demonstrate a profound understanding of intricate scenarios and challenges within the HubSpot platform. SmartBug's latest accreditation represents the culmination of countless hours dedicated to research, practical experience and unwavering determination to deliver exceptional outcomes for clients seeking to leverage all aspects of their HubSpot tools.

With the recent acquisition of Globalia, a Canadian-based digital agency, SmartBug continues to strengthen its migration and technical abilities. Thanks to this strategic union, SmartBug is not only HubSpot's largest partner in the world but also its only partner capable of serving the entire customer lifecycle across all HubSpot Hubs.

SmartBug also holds the HubSpot CRM Implementation Accreditation, HubSpot Onboarding Accreditation, HubSpot Platform Enablement Accreditation, HubSpot Custom Integration Accreditation and HubSpot Data Migration Accreditation. To learn more about SmartBug's integration services, visit www.smartbugmedia.com/integrations .

ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®

SmartBug Media® is the digital agency of choice for organizations looking to create resilient growth across the entire customer lifecycle. From marketing to sales, revenue operations to customer success and e-commerce to integration, SmartBug® combines sound strategies and technology with top talent to de-risk the future and set a course for continued success.

As a two-time HubSpot North American Partner of the Year, SmartBug is one of its top-performing, elite global solutions partners. SmartBug is also a Google Premier Partner and an Elite Master partner of Klaviyo. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com .

For SmartBug Media Inquiries, Contact:

Mallorie Anderson, PR Manager

SmartBug Media

[email protected]

SOURCE SmartBug Media