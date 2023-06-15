SmartBug Media® Announces Comparably Award Wins for Best CEOs for Women, Best Leadership Teams and Best Career Growth

SmartBug Media

15 Jun, 2023, 14:10 ET

Awards Bring Digital Agency's Total Honors to 39 Comparably Awards Since 2018

IRVINE, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media® — a leading digital agency that assists both B2B and B2C organizations in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development — today announced that it earned three Comparably awards this quarter, with SmartBug CEO Jen Spencer ranking No. 30 on the Best CEOs for Women list and the company ranking No. 43 for Best Leadership Teams and No. 31 for Best Career Growth.

By earning these prestigious awards, which are based on employee sentiment, SmartBug joins some of the world's largest companies and most recognizable names, such as ADP, HubSpot and Adobe. The three recognitions bring the company's total to 39 Comparably awards earned since 2018.

Since its founding in 2008, SmartBug has operated as a fully remote agency with employee development, work-life balance and building belonging as central tenets of the company culture. These core values have made SmartBug an attractive place to work for a diverse array of professionals. Today, the company has grown to include 220 employees across the United States and around the world. 

"At SmartBug, we are committed to building an environment that welcomes everyone and that provides the tools for our employees to learn and grow as professionals," Spencer said. "These Comparably awards are a reflection of our values and show the importance of our efforts to build strong leaders and support all of our employees in their growth."   

In order to encourage learning, SmartBug holds quarterly Certification Days, where employees can dedicate an entire workday to classes and tutorials, and provides a yearly professional development and book budget to every employee. The company also holds a yearly in-person conference called SmartBugapalooza, where employees meet for several days to connect and build stronger teams.  

Comparably awards are based on feedback provided by current employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com within the past 12 months (May 2022 through May 2023). This set of rankings for Best CEOs for Women, Best Leadership Teams and Best Companies for Career Growth was derived from ratings of female employee approval of their company's CEO, employee approval of the job their leadership team is doing and employees' feelings about their professional development opportunities, respectively.

The awards are compiled from 20 million ratings across 70,000 companies. There are no fees or costs associated with participating, nor is nomination required. To see the full list of award-winning companies and learn more about the methodology used to determine winners, visit Comparably's blog.

ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®

SmartBug Media® is a fully remote, globally recognized digital marketing agency assisting B2B businesses, B2C organizations and D2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through inbound marketing, digital strategy, marketing automation, revenue operations, email marketing, paid media, public relations and web development. As HubSpot's 2021 North America Partner of the Year, SmartBug® is one of its top-performing, elite global solutions partners as well as an Elite Master partner of Klaviyo. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com.

For SmartBug Media Inquiries, Contact:
Katie Quaranta, PR Manager
SmartBug Media
[email protected] 

SOURCE SmartBug Media

