SmartBug Media® Announces Senior Living CRM Powered by HubSpot

Full-Service Digital Agency To Provide Senior Living Communities With a Unified, HIPAA-Compliant Solution That Serves the Full Customer Lifecycle

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media ® — HubSpot's most decorated Elite partner in the world and the digital agency of choice for organizations looking to create resilient growth across the entire customer lifecycle — today announced its Senior Living CRM Powered by HubSpot , an offering built for small and medium-sized senior living communities. Senior living organizations that use HubSpot will now be able to manage their occupancy, sales pipeline, marketing campaigns, customer support inquiries and more all within one unified, intuitive, HIPAA-compliant solution.

SmartBug is debuting the solution at the Senior Care Marketing and Sales Summit (SMASH), an annual gathering of innovative marketing and sales professionals in senior care. This year's event takes place from Oct. 14-16 in Las Vegas.

"Senior Living CRM harnesses the unmatched versatility of HubSpot's CRM infrastructure, tailored with senior living-specific enhancements," Ryan Malone, global CEO of SmartBug, said. "Senior living companies no longer need to rely on dated CRM platforms, staff up on technical talent to support complicated enterprise CRMs, such as Saleforce.com, or cobble together multiple point solutions to meet their needs. Combining the simple power of HubSpot, a purpose-built CRM, and the wide-ranging expertise of our team, Senior Living CRM allows organizations to improve efficiency and effectiveness across the full resident experience."

Highlights of Senior Living CRM include:

Operations & Occupancy Management: Streamline the management of move-ins, move-outs and depositors with robust resident and facility data at your fingertips.

Streamline the management of move-ins, move-outs and depositors with robust resident and facility data at your fingertips. Senior Living Marketing: Run and measure the impact of every campaign with consolidated reporting and analytics all under one roof. Whether you have one community or 50 communities, you can build your entire website all in HubSpot's content management system (CMS).

Run and measure the impact of every campaign with consolidated reporting and analytics all under one roof. Whether you have one community or 50 communities, you can build your entire website all in HubSpot's content management system (CMS). Senior Living Sales: Maximize your sales reps' productivity with lead management and task prioritization tools built into your customer relationship management (CRM) system.

Maximize your sales reps' productivity with lead management and task prioritization tools built into your customer relationship management (CRM) system. HR & Recruitment: Accelerate your recruitment process and fill positions faster with all the right hiring tools in one place.

SmartBug's solution stands out from competitors because HubSpot's all-in-one platform combines marketing, sales, a CMS, CRM, occupancy management and customer support tools, including a ticketing system, knowledge base, survey tools and an AI-powered help desk.

HubSpot also offers more than 1,500 integrations, so businesses can integrate other marketing, sales, CS and health care tools to have a unified view of residents and their families.

In addition, with HIPAA compliance at the center of this new offering, senior living marketers, sales representatives and service teams can:

Improve lead generation by securely collecting sensitive data.

Safely segment audiences, send targeted marketing campaigns and power marketing/sales automation.

Personalize prospecting with a complete view of prospects to create more relevant connections and build more pipeline.

Automate deal management processes that require customers to provide sensitive data in forms.

Create a single customer record for help desk representatives by securely storing sensitive data required for delivering tailored services.

For more information on SmartBug's Senior Living CRM offering, visit https://www.smartbugmedia.com/senior-living-crm .

ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®

SmartBug Media® is the digital agency of choice for organizations looking to create resilient growth across the entire customer lifecycle. From marketing to sales, revenue operations to customer success and e-commerce to integration, SmartBug® combines sound strategies and technology with top talent to de-risk the future and set a course for continued success.

As a two-time HubSpot North American Partner of the Year, SmartBug is one of its top-performing, elite global solutions partners. SmartBug is also a Google Premier Partner. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com .

