SmartBug Media Expands Skilled Marketing Team with Strategist Molly Rigatti

IRVINE, Calif., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media—a leading intelligent inbound marketing agency that assists businesses in generating leads, increasing awareness, and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, and public relations—today announced the addition of Molly Rigatti as marketing strategist. In this role, she will work with clients to build efficient marketing engines and help them exceed revenue goals.

Rigatti also plans to play a pivotal role in SmartBug's ongoing marketing efforts as the company's designated marketing strategist for demand generation. To this end, she will work closely with SmartBug's Director of Sales and Marketing, Jen Spencer, and Marketing Director, Nicki Kamau. Rigatti is devoted to SmartBug's goal of being its own best client through Intelligent Inbound and leveraging the expertise of the company's growing team to continue building SmartBug's global recognition.

"Since starting at SmartBug in November, every day has felt more and more like home with our amazing team and inspiring leadership," says Rigatti. "SmartBug is empowering me to grow, flex my creativity, and produce great results for my clients. At the end of the day, everything we do is to go above and beyond for the client, and I am honored to be part of a team with such strong dedication to this mission."

Before joining SmartBug, Rigatti worked as a marketing manager for Laire Group Marketing. In that role, some of her responsibilities included managing entire client retainers, serving as a project manager for web development projects, using analytics to track the effectiveness of campaigns, managing multiple support team members, and creating and implementing client satisfaction surveys.

"Molly brings an impressive amount of strategic and agency experience to SmartBug," said Ryan Malone, CEO and founder of SmartBug Media. "We are really excited that our clients and the rest of the SmartBug team will be able to benefit from her expertise and tenacity."

Rigatti holds a Bachelor's in Public Relations, Advertising, and Applied Communication from the University of South Carolina-Columbia, where she graduated in the top 15 percent of her class and was a member of the Honors College and the Alpha Lambda Delta National Honors Fraternity. For the past six years, she has volunteered with the University of South Carolina's Dance Marathon program to raise money for the local children's hospital.

About SmartBug Media™

SmartBug Media™ is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound™ marketing agency assisting businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, increasing brand awareness, and building customer loyalty through content marketing, sales enablement, web development, marketing automation, and public relations.

As HubSpot's 2018 Global Partner of the Year, SmartBug™ is the highest-rated HubSpot partner in the world. The company has not only been named twice to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, but it has also won several Great Place to Work® awards. With more than 100 awards for client work in 2018 alone—and a team with a combined 550 marketing certifications—SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com .

