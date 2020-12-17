SmartBug Media® Founder Ryan Malone Named One of America's Top Ten CEOs on Comparably's List

Since Malone founded SmartBug as an innovative remote model in 2008, the company has experienced sustained growth, expanding to represent more than 140 clients and employ more than 100 full-time employees across 40 states and in several countries. Over the years, SmartBug has developed strong remote processes and best practices, making it resilient and a trusted authority and advisor to other companies navigating the challenges brought on by this year's global pandemic, as well as a better place to work for its employees.

One of these best practices is an initiative called Healthy SmartBug, which ensures the company is "happy, healthy, safe, and resilient." Malone conducts one-on-one SmartBug Connect calls with every employee to find out, from their perspective, how to make SmartBug healthier. Healthy SmartBug conversations have produced hundreds of ideas for the leadership team to consider, prioritize, and ultimately roll out in order to improve the health of the company.

"I've learned that business leaders should look at their company and their employees in the same way they would a family that they need to protect, nurture, and develop," explains Malone. "Healthy SmartBug aims to do this by empowering our employees from the bottom up to solve real challenges, becoming invested and ultimately having a positive impact on our company."

SmartBug ranked 12th on the "Best Companies for Women" list for small to mid-sized companies. Women make up 68 percent of the employees at the agency, while 67 percent of those employed by SmartBug at the manager level and above are women.

"The Best Companies for Women understand the importance of providing an inclusive environment of diverse voices," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Female employees rated Smartbug as one of the best places to work in 2020, commending the company's strong leadership in Ryan Malone and progressive all-remote work culture."

Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rate their employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. There are no fees or costs associated with participating, nor is nomination required. The final data set was compiled from 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies.

SmartBug's recognition by Comparably follows recent announcements that it was named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America for the fourth year in a row and that it was also recently named to the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing list for the second consecutive year. The company has also earned hundreds of Marcom Awards.

To see the full list of award-winning companies and to learn more about the methodology used to determine winners, visit Comparably's blog .

