SmartBug Media Hires David Haar and Caleb Malik as Sales Executives to Meet Agency's Increasing Growth Strategy

Haar and Malik will drive new revenue to the agency by using their experience with content marketing, SEO, and paid media to help potential clients overcome their challenges with strategic solutions and align their short and long-term goals.

Haar previously served as Senior Director of Business Development for Vertical Measures, driving new business and revenue to the Phoenix-based digital marketing agency. "It is clear that SmartBug Media is a team of high-quality and intelligent individuals, and I'm excited to be part of that energy," Haar said. "I look forward to working with great clients, continuing to be at the forefront of digital marketing, and helping to get clients onboarded and on their way to achieving their marketing goals." Haar has a bachelor's degree in communications from Arizona State University and has been engaged as a public speaker by the American Marketing Association, Phoenix Chapter.

Malik was Digital Marketing Strategist at Casual Astronaut, also a Phoenix agency, where he managed paid media, led SEO efforts, and wrote content for several large organizations. "The individuals at SmartBug Media are highly skilled and are true experts and leaders within the digital marketing industry," said Malik. "Not only is the skill apparent, but it is obvious that this agency is passionate about helping clients grow revenue. I look forward to joining this team to guide prospective clients toward helpful solutions and align their marketing efforts with their goals." Malik has a bachelor's degree in organizational communication and a graduate degree in communication, both from Illinois State University.

"As SmartBug Media continues to grow organically through its own intelligent inbound marketing strategies—the same strategies we recommend and execute for our clients—a key part of that growth is the hiring and training of seasoned professionals who have extensive digital marketing experience," said Jen Spencer, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for SmartBug Media. "David's and Caleb's expertise in the small and medium-sized business market, along with their passion for inbound marketing, sales enablement, public relations, and paid media strategy, makes them a strong asset to both the SmartBug team and our future clients."

For 10 years, SmartBug Media has been helping businesses increase sales leads, close more deals, and enhance the reach of their brands. SmartBug Media is one of a handful of HubSpot Diamond partners in the world and is the highest-rated agency in the history of the HubSpot ecosystem. SmartBug Media also boasts the highest ROI documented from any HubSpot partner: 3,558 percent and 14,500 percent ROI on a six-month and three-year campaign, respectively. SmartBug Media is also a certified Great Place to WorkⓇ, Inc. 5000 company and the winner of 36 MarCom Awards in 2017 and 32 AVA Digital Awards in 2018.

