SmartBug Media® Launches Point Success Media, a Rebrand of Its Digital Advertising Division

The restructuring positions digital advertising as a key pillar of SmartBug's targeted ecosystem of offerings.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media® — HubSpot's most decorated Elite partner in the world and the digital agency of choice for organizations looking to create resilient growth across the entire customer lifecycle — today announced the launch of Point Success Media .

Purpose-built for franchise and mid-market brands, Point Success specializes in the intersection of AI-driven media and direct revenue impact. The firm's methodology integrates search, social and programmatic media into a singular, optimized framework. Across sectors such as health, wellness and professional services, Point Success doesn't just manage ad spend — it also optimizes the entire customer lifecycle for scalable growth.

Point Success manages digital advertising for more than 500 service-based businesses and is a preferred partner for more than 10 franchise networks.

The move is designed to increase clarity about SmartBug's® targeted offerings and signals a renewed long-term commitment to growing and investing in its digital advertising line of business.

"SmartBug Media has developed a preeminent reputation as a premier HubSpot partner. As the agency has grown, it has become a complex ecosystem of offerings that extend beyond that HubSpot core," SmartBug CEO Adam Bleibtreu said. "Breaking our digital advertising division out into its own company, Point Success, will provide clarity regarding what each distinct brand in this ecosystem has to offer. Our family of brands exists to help our customers grow their businesses and to help guide them through this new AI-powered advertising and marketing landscape."

Digital advertising clients won't see any changes related to their contracts or the services they receive, and ownership of the company won't change as a result of the rebrand. All clients will also continue to have access to SmartBug's full suite of growth-focused solutions, including:

SmartBug: A HubSpot Elite partner and full-service digital agency, the firm delivers predictable revenue growth for mid-market and franchise brands. By unifying RevOps, content and PR through strategic HubSpot integration and advanced marketing automation, the agency ensures the operational discipline required to optimize the evolving customer lifecycle.

Globalia Digital: The digital transformation agency specializes in web development, bespoke AI solutions, complex system migrations, custom integrations, business process automation and e-commerce for global mid-market and enterprise clients.

The team credits its refined methodology, rigorous employee development, AI adoption and uncompromising standards for measurable performance for its proven reputation in driving significant revenue and ROI for large franchise networks.

"Franchises leverage trusted systems for reliably delivering business results," Jacob Emert, director of paid media, said. "That's why they come to us. They're looking for an advertising partner that applies the same level of rigor to processes as franchises deploy in their business models. Those processes must be scalable but also adaptable to the needs of local businesses."

Claire Canfield, director of paid media, added, "Businesses outside of the franchise space also need a proven, reliable and transparent advertising partner that adapts tried-and-tested playbooks to their particular nuances. This is the secret to our outstanding client retention. Many clients have partnered with us for over a decade. This longevity is rare in the agency world and it is built on consistent performance, not long-term lock-ins."

An example of the Point Success methodology and playbook in action is the POINT Assessment, a strategic marketing maturity diagnostic that looks beyond tools and tactics. It scores businesses across five foundational pillars and reveals exactly where to focus first for faster, more sustainable growth. Take it at score.pointsuccessmedia.com

