SmartBug Media® Named 15th Fastest Growing Mid-Size Company in Orange County by Orange County Business Journal

To be considered for the list, qualified companies had to be headquartered in Orange County and have at least $1 million in revenue for the 12 months through June 2019. The list is ranked by revenue growth, as measured by sales for the 12 months through June 2019 compared to sales for the 12 months through June 2021.

Founded in 2008 as one of the country's few fully remote marketing agencies, SmartBug already had strong remote processes and best practices in place by 2020, making it a resilient and trusted authority and advisor to other companies navigating the challenges brought on by the global pandemic. In addition to its remote work business model, SmartBug's commitment to professional development and high standards for creating best-in-class client work have contributed to its rapid growth, earning it an impressive list of accolades over the years.

This recognition follows the recent announcement that SmartBug was named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the fifth year in a row and the Adweek 75 Fastest Growing Agencies for the third year in a row. SmartBug is also HubSpot's highest-rated partner in the world, a HubSpot Elite partner, and HubSpot's 2018 Global Partner of the Year, and has earned hundreds of MarCom Awards for its industry-leading client work as well as 23 Comparably awards since 2018 recognizing its positive workplace culture .





SmartBug Media® is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency assisting businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, increasing brand awareness and building customer loyalty through content marketing, sales enablement, revenue operations, web development, marketing automation and public relations.

As HubSpot's 2018 Global Partner of the Year, SmartBug® is the highest-rated HubSpot partner in the world today. The company has not only been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies five years in a row, but it has also been named to the Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies list three times and won a number of Great Place to Work® and Comparably awards. With hundreds of awards for client work — and a team holding a combined 1,000-plus marketing certifications — SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com.

