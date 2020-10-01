SmartBug Media® Named 16th Fastest Growing Mid-Size Company in Orange County by Orange County Business Journal

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media®—a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists businesses in generating leads, increasing awareness, and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, and public relations—today announced that it has been named the 16th fastest growing private company in Orange County, California by the Orange County Business Journal (OCBJ). It's the third time SmartBug® has been named to this list, which includes prominent companies whose annual sales grew rapidly from mid-2018 to mid-2020 during a period of economic uncertainty.

"Being named to this list for the third time is an honor, and one we do not take for granted. Our recognition is the result of the 100-plus SmartBugs that commit every day to helping clients exceed their revenue and growth goals," said Ryan Malone, CEO and founder of SmartBug Media. "It's their work and an incredibly open and collaborative portfolio of clients that have enabled us to demonstrate the strength and resiliency of our business model during these very challenging times, and for that reason, we are grateful."

To be considered for the list, qualified companies had to be headquartered in Orange County and have at least $1 million in revenue for the 12 months through June 2018. The list is ranked by revenue growth, as measured by sales for the 12 months through June 2018 compared to sales for the 12 months through June 2020.

This recognition follows the recent announcement that SmartBug was named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America for the fourth year in a row. Founded in 2008 as one of the country's few fully remote marketing agencies, SmartBug already had strong remote processes and best practices in place by 2020, making it a resilient and trusted authority and advisor to other companies navigating the challenges brought on by the global pandemic.

SmartBug's high standards for creating best-in-class client work and commitment to professional development have contributed to its rapid growth, earning it an impressive list of accolades over the years. In addition to being HubSpot's highest-rated partner in the world, one of only 10 HubSpot Elite partners worldwide, and HubSpot's 2018 Global Partner of the Year, SmartBug was named to HubSpot's Partner Advisory Council (PAC) for the second year in a row. It was also named to the inaugural Adweek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies list last year and has earned 12 Comparably awards since 2018.



ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®

SmartBug Media® is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency assisting businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, increasing brand awareness, and building customer loyalty through content marketing, sales enablement, web development, marketing automation, and public relations.

As HubSpot's 2018 Global Partner of the Year, SmartBug® is the highest-rated HubSpot partner in the world today. The company has not only been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies four years in a row, but it has also been named to the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies list and won a number of Great Place to Work® and Comparably awards. With hundreds of awards for client work—and a team holding a combined 650 marketing certifications—SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com .

