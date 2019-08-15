SmartBug Media™ Named to Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List for 3rd Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine has named SmartBug Media™ as one of America's fastest-growing private companies for the third straight year — a distinction earned by fewer than 13 percent of the list's members. SmartBug Media™ lands at number 2,095 on the distinguished Inc. 5000 list after earning a 3-year revenue growth rate of 192 percent and ongoing success as a leading Intelligent Inbound™ marketing agency.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of the nation's fastest growing companies for the third straight year," said SmartBug Founder & CEO, Ryan Malone. "Landing on the Inc. 5000 is a testament to the incredibly talented and dedicated team here at SmartBug, the quality of work we're able to produce, and the award-winning results we are able to deliver for our clients."

The Inc. 5000 list is regarded as the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

For SmartBug Media™, recognition on the list echoes unprecedented recent growth. The company expanded by 60 percent last year and continues to grow rapidly. As a 100 percent remote company without a company headquarters, SmartBug™ is comprised of more than 70 employees spread throughout 28 U.S. states. It attributes much of the company's upward trajectory to its remote culture, which allows the company to hire better talent faster while ensuring employees the flexibility to create life memories.

Additionally, the company's continuous growth is a product of a demand for Intelligent Inbound™ marketing. As a HubSpot Diamond Agency Partners, SmartBug Media™ has earned a reputation as an inbound marketing leader. The highest-rated HubSpot partner in the world, SmartBug has found success helping businesses generating leads, increase awareness, and build brand loyalty through inbound marketing, sales enablement, CRM deployment, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, and public relations.

With this announcement, SmartBug Media™ also finds itself on a 2019 Inc. 5000 list that points to staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," said Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About SmartBug Media™

SmartBug Media™ is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound™ marketing agency assisting businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, increasing brand awareness, and building customer loyalty through content marketing, sales enablement, web development, marketing automation, and public relations.

As HubSpot's 2018 Global Partner of the Year, SmartBug™ is the highest-rated HubSpot partner in the world. The company has not only been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies three times, but it has also won several Great Place to Work® awards. With more than 100 awards for client work in 2018 alone—and a team with a combined 550 marketing certifications—SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

