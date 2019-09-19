SmartBug Media™ Named to Orange County Business Journal's Fastest Growing Private Companies List For the Second Time

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media ™—a leading Intelligent Inbound™ marketing agency that assists businesses in generating leads, increasing awareness, and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, and public relations—today announced that it was named to the Orange County Business Journal's (OCBJ) list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies, ranking 11th in the Mid-Size Companies category. This recognition follows on the heels of the company recently being nominated as one of OCBJ's Innovators of the Year.

"Both moving up to the mid-sized category and climbing higher on the list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Orange County demonstrates the incredible growth and success we've experienced over the past few years," says Ryan Malone, founder and CEO of SmartBug Media. "Our impressive increase in revenue is credited to our growing list of happy clients, as well as our rapidly expanding team of talented, hard-working marketers that put customers first. Each year we reach more milestones and celebrate more wins for our agency, and we look forward to continuing to build on this momentum."

Companies in the "Mid-Size" category needed a minimum revenue of $10,000,000 for 12 months through June 30, 2019. According to the outlet's editor, the companies ranked in the 2019 lists grew sales by a combined 90 percent versus last year's 48 percent.

In addition to the OCBJ's Fastest-Growing Private Companies List, SmartBug Media was recently ranked in the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row after experiencing a three-year revenue growth rate of 192 percent. In addition, SmartBug has grown from 55 to 75 employees so far this year, quickly scaling to meet the needs of its rapidly growing roster of more than 100 clients. In the past year, SmartBug has also won nine Comparably awards and hundreds of marketing industry awards.

While operating out of Irvine, CA, SmartBug remains committed to a fully remote model that allows every employee to work from their home office. It has enabled the company to recruit people who are passionate about their jobs and committed to the zest of their lives, resulting in a high-retention business. It has also eliminated geographic constraints, allowing SmartBug to hire the best people for the job, regardless of location. The model has been wildly successful, earning a record number 292 five-star customer ratings, making SmartBug the highest-rated Hubspot partner in the world.

About SmartBug Media™

SmartBug Media™ is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound™ marketing agency assisting businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, increasing brand awareness, and building customer loyalty through content marketing, sales enablement, web development, marketing automation, and public relations.

As HubSpot's 2018 Global Partner of the Year, SmartBug™ is the highest-rated HubSpot partner in the world. The company has not only been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies three years in a row, but it has also won several Great Place to Work® awards. With hundreds of awards for client work—and a team with a combined 550 marketing certifications—SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com .

SOURCE SmartBug Media

Related Links

https://www.smartbugmedia.com

