SmartBug Media® Picks Up Three New Comparably Awards in Best Career Growth, Leadership Team and CEO's for Women Categories

Since Malone founded SmartBug as an innovative, fully remote agency in 2008, the company has experienced sustained growth — even through the global pandemic — expanding to more than 130 full-time employees across 40 states and in several countries. Much of that success can be attributed to the fact that career growth is a top priority at SmartBug, which invests in its people through programs and initiatives that promote professional development and a positive company culture . The leadership team works with each of their team members on yearly individual career growth plans that enable employees to map out their future at the company and track their progress through quarterly assessments.

SmartBug also provides quarterly Certification Days , where employees can spend their workday taking online classes and tutorials, learning new skills to enhance the work they produce and further their careers. Malone conceived of the Certification Day concept in 2017, and when HubSpot realized the success that this practice drives for SmartBug on a quarterly basis, it decided to create a version of its own — World Certification Day — which they hosted together with SmartBug last summer and will host the second one in early August.

"Comparably awards are always special to me because they reflect what our employees are thinking and feeling about their jobs, and that is not only humbling, but it also enables us to ensure we have the right policies in place to make SmartBug a great place to work," said Malone. "I trust our employees like I do my family, and that's why our leadership team empowers them from the bottom up to solve real challenges, become invested and ultimately have a positive impact on our company and our clients."

Comparably Awards are based on sentiment ratings provided by current employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com within the past 12 months. Winners were determined based on employee feedback to a combination of workplace culture questions in nearly 20 categories, from compensation, leadership and co-workers to professional development opportunities, work-life balance and perks and benefits.

"As the world was plagued by the pandemic of the past year, employees needed executives who could lead with strength and compassion," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "SmartBug's multiple award wins is a testament to the strong CEO they have in Ryan Malone and how committed the leadership team is to transparency, workplace culture, and growth opportunities for all of its employees."

Comparably Awards are compiled from 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies. There are no fees or costs associated with participating, nor is nomination required. To see the full list of award-winning companies and to learn more about the methodology used to determine winners, visit Comparably's blog .

