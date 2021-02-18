SmartBug Media® Promotes Jen Spencer to Chief Revenue Officer

SmartBug's CRO to help its customers and partners build high growth sales, marketing, revenue ops, and service systems. Tweet this

"It's important to me that we not only continue to deliver exceptional intelligent inbound services to our clients, but that we serve as true partners in their growth," said Spencer. "As a former two-time client myself, I understand firsthand the triumphs and challenges that high-growth revenue teams face on a daily basis. My goal is for SmartBug to continue to lead by example, supporting our clients throughout their entire customer journey."

Over her career, Spencer has built several demand generation and sales enablement programs from the ground up and has experience working within technology startups, publicly-traded companies, mid-market organizations, and the not-for-profit space. Spencer built and executed a direct go-to-market strategy at nettime solutions that resulted in a successful exit in 2014. She then joined Allbound as a founding team member, and was responsible for generating the company's first $2 million in ARR by implementing an inbound sales and marketing program that disrupted the partner relationship management (PRM) space.

In her first full year as SmartBug's VP of Sales and Marketing in 2018, Spencer implemented a sales and marketing program that resulted in 70 percent year-over-year revenue growth, earning SmartBug the title of HubSpot's Global Partner of the Year. She is an influential thought leader in the sales, marketing, and revenue operations space, regularly speaking at B2B conferences, as well as hosting SmartBug on Tap , a weekly podcast delivering tactical advice on demand generation and digital strategy.

"Jen is universally recognized and respected as a dynamic leader who has her finger on the pulse of the market," continued Malone. "She's been an incredible part of our growth, and I am excited to see what she will accomplish as our first CRO."

