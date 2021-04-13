SmartBug Media® Ranked 15th on Comparably's List of Best Marketing Teams

SmartBug assists its diverse portfolio of more than 140 clients in generating leads, increasing awareness, and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations and public relations. The company is consistently recognized for its high-caliber marketing work, earning it many prestigious accolades such as being named to the Adweek 100 twice, holding the most five-star HubSpot reviews and earning hundreds of Marcom Awards.

"We are incredibly proud that our marketing team has received this amazing recognition and humbled that we are the only agency on the list. This validates our approach to providing smart, data-driven marketing strategies that drive revenue growth," says SmartBug Founder and CEO Ryan Malone. "As a marketer, staying competitive requires agility, innovation and resilience, and the SmartBug team embodies all of these core traits when delivering some of the highest-quality full-service campaigns in the world."

Since Malone founded SmartBug as an innovative, fully remote agency in 2008, the company has experienced sustained growth — even through the global pandemic — expanding to more than 120 full-time employees across 40 states and in several countries. SmartBug invests in its people through programs and initiatives that promote professional development and a positive company culture , such as its quarterly Certification Days and annual SmartBugapalooza.

"I believe in the need to protect, nurture and develop employees in the same way I would my family," adds Malone. "We empower our employees from the bottom up to solve real challenges, become invested and ultimately have a positive impact on our company, which is why they are confident about the future success of SmartBug and are eager to recommend us to friends and peers as a great place to work."

Comparably's Best Marketing Teams list is based on sentiment ratings provided by current employees in marketing departments who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com within the past 12 months. Winners were determined based on employee feedback to a combination of workplace culture questions in nearly 20 categories, from compensation, leadership and co-workers to professional development opportunities, work-life balance and perks and benefits.

"SmartBug proves once again that it is one of the best companies to work for with a top-rated marketing team," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Employees have remained optimistic about the future success of the business, even amid the pandemic, which is a testament to the organization's leadership and strong all-remote culture prior to the global crisis."

The top 100 highest-rated organizations for Best Company Outlook in 2021 (segmented by top 50 large and top 50 small/medium businesses) are derived from sentiment ratings provided by current employees about how confident they feel about the future success of their company and how likely they are to recommend working at their company to a friend. All ratings were given during the COVID-19 pandemic (March 2020 through March 2021), making the lists especially relevant for job seekers looking to find their next great place to work.

Comparably Awards are compiled from 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies. There are no fees or costs associated with participating, nor is nomination required. To see the full list of award-winning companies and to learn more about the methodology used to determine winners, visit Comparably's blog .

ABOUT COMPARABLY

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 different workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, department, experience, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, including its annual Best Places to Work series.

ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®

SmartBug Media® is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency assisting businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, increasing brand awareness and building customer loyalty through content marketing, sales enablement, revenue operations, web development, marketing automation and public relations.

As HubSpot's 2018 Global Partner of the Year, SmartBug® is the highest-rated HubSpot partner in the world today. The company has not only been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies four years in a row, but it has also been named to the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing list twice and won a number of Great Place to Work® and Comparably awards. With hundreds of awards for client work — and a team holding a combined 650 marketing certifications — SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com .

For SmartBug Media Inquiries, Contact:

Jennifer Tolkachev

SmartBug Media

949-236-6448 x865

jtolkachev@smartbugmedia.com

SOURCE SmartBug Media

