SmartBug Media® Ranks 11th Nationally on Comparably's List of the "Best Companies for Work-Life Balance"

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media®—a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists businesses in generating leads, increasing awareness, and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, and public relations—today announced that it has been ranked 11th nationally in Comparably's "Best Companies for Work-Life Balance" awards in the small to mid-size companies category. This is the company's 13th Comparably award, and it earned this same distinction in 2019.

This particular award has a special significance to SmartBug's® CEO and founder, Ryan Malone, whose life-long dream was to prove that it is possible to provide employees with challenging careers along with the flexibility to spend more quality time and make lifelong memories with their loved ones. That dream began to take shape when Malone founded SmartBug as one of the world's few fully remote marketing agencies in 2008.

"Of the many accolades we've earned, this one brings me such joy and pride, because it reinforces the core elements of our culture," said Malone. "I strongly believe that our high-caliber work and strong client relationships are the result of a positive work culture that provides our employees with both great work opportunities and enough balance and flexibility that they can spend quality time creating memories with the people they care about."

Since its founding, SmartBug's innovative remote model has brought the company much success. The company continues to experience sustained growth, expanding to represent more than 140 clients and employ nearly 100 full-time employees. Over the years, SmartBug has developed strong remote processes and best practices, making it resilient and a trusted authority and advisor to other companies navigating the challenges brought on by this year's global pandemic.

One of these best practices is an initiative called Healthy SmartBug, which ensures the company is "happy, healthy, safe, and resilient." Malone conducts one-on-one SmartBug Connect calls with every employee to find out, from their perspective, how to make SmartBug healthier. "These conversations have produced hundreds of ideas for our leadership team to consider, prioritize, and ultimately roll out in order to improve the health of the company," said Malone. "Healthy SmartBug empowers our employees from the bottom up to solve real challenges, having a positive impact on our company culture."

According to Comparably, when asked if employees were satisfied with their work-life balance, an average of 91 percent from the top-rated small/mid-size companies said yes, compared to 68 percent of employees site-wide. This set of Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month period (Sept. 27, 2019-Sept. 27, 2020). There were no fees or costs associated with participating, nor was nomination required. The final data set was compiled from 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies.

SmartBug's recognition by Comparably follows the recent announcements that it was also named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America for the fourth year in a row and that it was recognized by Orange County Business Journal as the 16th fastest growing mid-size company in Orange County, California. SmartBug was also recently named to the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing list for the second consecutive year, and the company has earned hundreds of Marcom Awards and 13 Comparably awards since 2018.

ABOUT COMPARABLY

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 different workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, department, experience, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, including its annual Best Places to Work series.

ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®

SmartBug Media® is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency assisting businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, increasing brand awareness, and building customer loyalty through content marketing, sales enablement, web development, marketing automation, and public relations.

As HubSpot's 2018 Global Partner of the Year, SmartBug® is the highest-rated HubSpot partner in the world today. The company has not only been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies four years in a row, but it has also been named to the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing list twice and won a number of Great Place to Work® and Comparably awards. With hundreds of awards for client work—and a team holding a combined 650 marketing certifications—SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com .

For SmartBug Media Inquiries, Contact:

Jennifer Tolkachev

SmartBug Media

949-236-6448 x865

jtolkachev@smartbugmedia.com

SOURCE SmartBug Media

Related Links

http://smartbugmedia.com

