SmartBug Media® Ranks First on G2 in HubSpot Consulting Services Category

IRVINE, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media ® — HubSpot's largest, deepest and most decorated Elite partner in the world and the digital agency of choice for organizations looking to create resilient growth across the entire customer lifecycle — today announced that the company ranks first on G2 in the HubSpot Consulting Services category .

G2 rankings are determined based on a proprietary algorithm based on reviews gathered from the user community as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Reviews and rankings are designed to represent an unbiased look at user opinions, and G2 does not allow for paid placements of any kind.

"SmartBug® ranking at the top of G2's HubSpot Consulting Services category illustrates not only the depth and breadth of our expertise but also the value that we bring to HubSpot customers," Jen Spencer, CEO U.S. of SmartBug, said. "We are always laser-focused on building and executing strategies that will result in success for our clients, and the G2 reviews are a testament to that."

In addition to earning the top spot among HubSpot consulting agencies, G2 also awarded SmartBug with a Leader designation, the best ranking classification on the site, in the following categories:

HubSpot Consulting Services

Marketing Automation Consulting

Marketing Strategy Agencies

Lead Generation Services

Branding Agencies

Website Design Services

Sales Training Companies

A Leader designation is determined based on satisfaction scores — which measure review scores, volume and recency — along with market presence scores, which take into account numerous factors, including company employee count and revenue, web presence and review count.

SmartBug also ranked in the next-best classification bracket, High Performers, for SEO and PPC Services.

Reviews for SmartBug come from a variety of industries and business types. For example, one reviewer, a small-medium business CEO, was particularly impressed with the agency's HubSpot knowledge and focus on setting and achieving goals. She noted, "They measure what success looks like, which is critical because it's so easy to throw your money away with a marketing agency that doesn't monitor your plan."

Another reviewer, a director of marketing at an enterprise company, lauded SmartBug as a strategic partner. "There has yet to be a challenge we've faced where SmartBug wasn't either part of the solution or among the thought leaders leveraged to find a solution. They are the experts you never knew that you always wanted."

In the past year, the digital agency has expanded its capabilities with the acquisition of both Chair 10 Marketing , a Seattle-based performance marketing agency and leader in paid media, paid social and local SEO to franchise networks, multilocation business and other B2C brands, and Globalia Inc ., an Elite HubSpot Partner and Canadian digital agency known for its deep systems integration, implementation and digital transformation capabilities.

To learn more about SmartBug's services, visit https://www.smartbugmedia.com/ .

ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®

SmartBug Media® is the digital agency of choice for organizations looking to create resilient growth across the entire customer lifecycle. From marketing to sales, revenue operations to customer success and e-commerce to integration, SmartBug® combines sound strategies and technology with top talent to de-risk the future and set a course for continued success.

As a two-time HubSpot North American Partner of the Year, SmartBug is one of its top-performing, elite global solutions partners. SmartBug is also a Google Premier Partner and an Elite Master partner of Klaviyo. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com .

