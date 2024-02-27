SmartBug Media® Ranks No. 128 on Inc.'s List of the Pacific Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Magazine's rankings recognize percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2022

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media® — HubSpot's largest, deepest and most decorated Elite partner in the world and the digital agency of choice for organizations looking to create resilient growth across the entire customer lifecycle  — today announced that it moved up the list to No. 128 on Inc. magazine's fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list.

The rankings include the fastest-growing private companies based in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon and Washington. Born from the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific economy.

"Consistently appearing on both the Inc. regionals and the Inc. 5000 lists is a testament to the expertise and value that we bring to our clients," Ryan Malone, Global CEO of SmartBug Media, said. "Despite some economic headwinds, we have grown in both breadth and depth this past year, which has allowed us to keep pace with the ever-changing business landscape that our clients face and puts us in a strong position for continuing our growth into the future."

Last year, SmartBug® acquired both Chair 10 Marketing, a Seattle-based performance marketing agency and leader in paid media, paid social and local SEO to franchise networks, multilocation business and other B2C brands, and Globalia Inc., an Elite HubSpot Partner and Canadian digital agency known for its deep systems integration, implementation and digital transformation capabilities. These acquisitions further solidified the organization's position as the largest and most decorated HubSpot Elite partner in the HubSpot ecosystem with solutions for the entire customer lifecycle. 

SmartBug also holds all six advanced HubSpot accreditations, having recently earned both the HubSpot Data Migration and the HubSpot Solutions Architecture Design accreditations.  

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific region. Between 2020 and 2022, they had an average growth rate of 162.77%. By 2023, they had also added 10,689 jobs and $5.5 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Pacific.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the who's who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," Eric Hagerman, special projects editor at Inc., said.

SmartBug has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list for the past seven years and the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list for the past three. The agency has also earned nearly 40 Comparably Awards, including Best CEOs for Women, Best Leadership Teams and Best Career Growth.

ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®

SmartBug Media® is the digital agency of choice for organizations looking to create resilient growth across the entire customer lifecycle. From marketing to sales, revenue operations to customer success and e-commerce to integration, SmartBug® combines sound strategies and technology with top talent to de-risk the future and set a course for continued success.

As a two-time HubSpot North American Partner of the Year, SmartBug is one of its top-performing, elite global solutions partners. SmartBug is also a Google Premier Partner and an Elite Master partner of Klaviyo. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com.

