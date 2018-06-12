SmartBug Media Recognized by Comparably for both Best CEOs for Women and Best Company Managers

Launched in 2016 as a compensation, culture, and career-monitoring site, Comparably began issuing leadership awards in 2017. The Best CEOs for Women award recognizes both the 50 best CEOs for women at large companies as well as those at small/medium size companies—as rated by female employees on Comparably.com. "2018 is the year in which women across the country stood up and spoke out against gender discrimination, pay inequality, and harassment in the workplace," said Jason Nazar, Comparably CEO. "Comparably's Best CEOs for Women awards recognizes the leaders that female employees ranked as the best of the best. These CEOs create cultures that support and encourage women, and we hope it will motivate other leaders to do the same."

The Best Company Managers award recognize organizations that anonymously received the highest ratings from their employees from May 2017 to May 2018. "Studies show that having a bad boss can make or break workplace culture," said Nazar. "That is why we want to recognize the companies with the highest employee rankings for their managers. The leaders receiving Comparably's Best Managers awards inspire and motivate their teams to do their best work."

Additional yearly awards from Comparably include Best Companies for Professional Development, Best Leadership, and Best CEOs for Diversity. The full list can be seen on the Comparably website.

"I am honored to be recognized for these awards. We are in great company," said Founder and CEO Ryan Malone. "At SmartBug, we have never seen hiring, management, team structure, or promotions as having a gender-based component. We look for the best people, the smartest people, and those that will fit within the agency's culture. We work to engage and develop every employee and function like an extended family, rather than a traditional remote workforce that is just spread across the country. Being recognized by the people we work with every day is amazing, and I look forward to what's next for SmartBug."

Methodology:

The leadership awards are derived from sentiments provided by employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com between May 23, 2017, and May 23, 2018. There were no fees or costs associated with participating, nor was nomination required. To qualify, large companies (organizations with more than 500 employees) were required to have a minimum of 50 employees participating, and small/medium size companies (businesses with less than 500 employees) were required to have a minimum of 15 employees participating. The answer to each survey question was given a numerical score and then compared to companies of similar size across the US. Additional weight was given to scores at companies with more participation from their employee base. The final data set was compiled from over three million ratings across 30,000 US companies on Comparably.com.

About Comparably:

Comparably is one of the fastest-growing compensation, culture, and career-monitoring sites in the US. With the most comprehensive and uniquely structured data—segmented by gender, ethnicity, age, location, tenure, company size, equity, title/department, and education—the platform gives employees a more accurate picture of their worth and allows them to anonymously rate their workplace experiences and match with their dream jobs. Since its launch in 2016, Comparably has accumulated more than three million ratings from employees across 45,000 US businesses and over 8,000 companies that use its employer branding and jobs tools. For more information on Comparably, go to www.comparably.com. For highly cited workplace culture and compensation studies, including Comparably's annual Best Places to Work and Best CEOs lists, log onto www.comparably.com/blog.

About SmartBug Media

For 10 years, SmartBug Media has been helping businesses increase sales leads, close more customers, and enhance the reach of their brands. SmartBug Media is one of a handful of HubSpot Diamond partners in the world and is the highest-rated agency in the history of the HubSpot ecosystem. SmartBug Media also boasts the highest ROI documented from any HubSpot partner: 3,558 percent and 14,500 percent on a six-month and three-year campaign, respectively. SmartBug Media is also a certified Great Place to Work, Inc. 5000 company, and the winner of 36 MarCom Awards in 2017.

