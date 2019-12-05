SmartBug Media® Wins 11 Digital Health Awards, Adding to a Growing List of Accolades for Its Client Work Across a Wide Variety of Industries

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media ®—a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists businesses in generating leads, increasing awareness, and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, and public relations—today announced that it has won 11 Digital Healthcare Awards for content excellence and audience reach in the healthcare industry. The company's cutting-edge client work for its healthcare clients was recognized alongside some of the biggest names in the health, marketing, and public relations industries, including AARP, Aetna, American Heart Association, Bayer, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Edelman, GlaxoSmithKline, Humana, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Ketchum, Mayo Clinic, NIH, UnitedHealthcare, Walgreens, WebMD, and more.

"We have a strong focus on healthcare, and we are so pleased with these results," said SmartBug® Founder and CEO, Ryan Malone. "Winning a solid number of healthcare awards validates the great work we are doing on behalf of our clients within that industry."

The Digital Health Awards competition is held twice each year, spring and fall. The program is organized by the Health Information Resource Center (HIRC), a national clearinghouse that offers resources and programs for professionals who work in consumer health fields. Using a rating scale of 1 to 100 points, a panel of health technology professionals review entries based on content, format, success in reaching the targeted health audience, and overall quality.

SmartBug won one Gold award, two Silver awards, three Bronze awards, and five Merit awards in the following categories:

Type of Award Category Client Gold Responsive Website Design ASHI and Medic First Aid (Brand of HSI) Silver Interactive Content / Rich Media The Arbor Company Silver Other / Miscellaneous Digital Health Media / Publication Translational Software Bronze Other / Miscellaneous Digital Health Media / Publication NOVA Plastic Surgery Bronze Microsite The Arbor Company Bronze Blog Post Translational Software Merit Directory / Ratings / Guides ASHI and Medic First Aid (Brand of HSI) Merit Other / Miscellaneous Digital Health Media / Publication NOVA Plastic Surgery Merit Other / Miscellaneous Digital Health Media / Publication NOVA Plastic Surgery Merit Infographic The Arbor Company Merit Other / Miscellaneous Digital Health Media / Publication Translational Software

The Digital Health Awards and the Health Information Resource Center are independent and not affiliated with any organization or company that enters the competition.

About SmartBug Media®

SmartBug Media® is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency assisting businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, increasing brand awareness, and building customer loyalty through content marketing, sales enablement, web development, marketing automation, and public relations.

As HubSpot's 2018 Global Partner of the Year, SmartBug® is the highest-rated HubSpot partner in the world. The company has not only been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies three years in a row, but it has also been named to the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies List and has won a number of Great Place to Work® and Comparably awards. With hundreds of awards for client work—and a team holding a combined 550 marketing certifications—SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com .

