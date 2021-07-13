SmartBug Media® Wins 2021 Killer Content Award in Short-Form Content Category

Service Fusion's field service management software empowers service providers to run their businesses with more efficiency and flexibility. They had a very unique problem, however: a funnel that looked backward, with less content made for the top and middle of the funnel, resulting in most of their contacts coming in and becoming SQLs instantly. To address this issue, SmartBug and Service Fusion came together to create a short-form content offer specifically made to target its buyer personas earlier on in the buyer's journey.

"In our time working together, we have made a heavy push for more top of the funnel content creation, an increased number of MQLs and an increased MQL to SQL conversion rate quarter after quarter," said SmartBug VP of Client Services Jeff Ostiguy. "In creating strong top of funnel content, we pinpointed the need to make each piece speak directly to the buyer persona's pain points. This checklist leveraged the desire many businesses have to grow their online presence and build reputation through online reviews and provided step-by-step instructions for the busy operations team to follow in order to do so."

In this case, SmartBug created a variety of short-form content offers, including one called "7 Ways To Obtain More Online Customer Reviews Checklist." The checklist included the following inbound marketing elements:

Landing page

Thank-you page

Promotional email

Lead nurturing with additional content offers (blogs)

Social media campaign

The campaign generated 4,144 organic sessions, leading to 274 CTA clicks, 417 email clicks, 164 landing page submissions and 297 new visitor sessions. This resulted in 80 new contacts, 28,091 influenced contacts and 184 closed deals.

"The checklist produced phenomenal results," said Service Fusion's Senior Marketing Director Andrew Davis. "There was no paid media spend involved, and the results were fully derived from SmartBug's innovative inbound marketing strategy and implementation. This was a hugely successful campaign, and we are proud to be a part of this Killer Content Award."

SmartBug's recognition by the Demand Gen Report follows two recent HubSpot Impact Awards for excellence in growth-driven marketing campaigns, as well as other accolades such as being named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for four years in a row and the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing list for two consecutive years. The company has also earned hundreds of MarCom Awards and dozens of Comparably awards.

