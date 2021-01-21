SmartBug Media® Wins 49 MarCom Awards for Its Industry-Leading Client Work

Global Marketing Agency Awarded for Excellence, Creativity, Hard Work, and Customer Satisfaction Across the Spectrum of Digital Marketing and Public Relations Categories

SmartBug Media

Jan 21, 2021, 08:56 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media®—a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists businesses in generating leads, increasing awareness, and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, and public relations—today announced that it has won 49 MarCom Awards for excellence in marketing communications. Recognized for a high degree of quality, creativity, and agility, the company earned awards for cutting-edge client projects that span across the marcom spectrum, from full-service strategy campaigns, blog articles, and podcasts to project-based digital design, content development, and media relations wins.

"These awards validate both the quality of and the strategies behind our work product, which reflect the expertise of our marketing, creative, and PR teams in hitting client goals," said SmartBug Founder and CEO Ryan Malone. "2020 was a difficult year for many of our clients, with new challenges around every corner. Our unique approach to client relationships, along with our talented, knowledgeable, and highly skilled professionals executing them, provided clients with the ability to pivot their strategies and quickly respond to changing trends and market needs. The MarCom Awards SmartBug received validate our model."

Each year, the MarCom Awards honor excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals. Since its inception in 2004, MarCom has evolved into one of the largest, most respected creative competitions in the world where the most prestigious creative firms in the marketing and communication field compete for recognition. Entrants greatly value MarCom's international reputation for providing third-party industry validation in a fair, reliable, and timely manner.

Over the past two years, SmartBug has won more than 200 MarCom Awards for outstanding creative work. This year, SmartBug won 13 Platinum awards, 19 Gold awards, and 17 Honorable Mention awards:

Type of Award

Category

Client

Platinum

Print Media - Brochure

SmartFox

Platinum

Digital Media - Blog Post

HotStats

Platinum

Print Media - Brochure

Anura

Platinum

Digital Media - Infographic

InteliChart

Platinum

Strategic Communications - Media Placement

Spotlight Cloud

Platinum

Digital Media: E-Book

HotStats

Platinum

Digital Media - Overall Blog

SmartFox

Platinum

Strategic Communications - Media Placement

Bold Strategies

Platinum

Digital Media - Microsite Information

Oleena

Platinum

Digital Media - E-Book

True Office Learning

Platinum

Strategic Communications - Media Placement

SmartBug Media

Platinum

Digital Media - Overall Blog

Arcserve

Platinum

Digital Media - Website Redesign

Corporate Screening

Gold

Strategic Communications - Media Placement

SmartBug Media

Gold

Digital Media - E-Book

Game Ready

Gold

Digital Media - E-Book

Barricaid, Intrinsic Therapeutics

Gold

Video/Audio - PowerPoint Presentation

Bigstream

Gold

Digital Media - Infographic

Corporate Screening

Gold

Digital Media - E-Book

Method Schools

Gold

Digital Media - Overall Blog

Clevens Face and Body Specialists

Gold

Digital Media - Business to Business Website

One Step Retail Solutions

Gold

Digital Media - Business to Business Website

Gingr

Gold

Digital Media - Blog Post

Quotit

Gold

Digital Media - Infographic

First State Community Bank

Gold

Strategic Communications - Media Placement

Spotlight Cloud

Gold

Strategic Communications - Media Placement

True Office Learning

Gold

Digital Media - E-Annual Report

Feeding Westchester

Gold

Digital Media - Blog Post

TechForce Foundation

Gold

Strategic Communications - Media Placement

PCX

Gold

Strategic Communications - Media Placement

Daniels Trading

Gold

Print Media - News Release

Southern Nazarene University

Gold

Strategic Communications - Media Placement

Corporate Screening

Honorable Mention

Digital Media - E-Book

CallRail

Honorable Mention

Digital Media - Infographic

MarketStar

Honorable Mention

Digital Media - Web Content

HumanGood

Honorable Mention

Digital Media - Landing Page

The Arbor Company

Honorable Mention

Digital Media - Home Page

The Arbor Company

Honorable Mention

Strategic Communications - Media Placement

Daniels Trading

Honorable Mention

Digital Media - Infographic

Population Media Center

Honorable Mention

Digital Media - Website

Continental Office

Honorable Mention

Strategic Communications - Media Placement

True Office Learning

Honorable Mention

Strategic Communications - Media Placement

Detail Renovations

Honorable Mention

Digital Media - E-Magazine

Detail Renovations

Honorable Mention

Strategic Communications - Media Placement

Detail Renovations

Honorable Mention

Digital Media - Infographic

PCX

Honorable Mention

Digital Media - Blog Post

InteliChart

Honorable Mention

Digital Media - Landing Page

Southern Nazarene University

Honorable Mention

Digital Media - Website Redesign

Valutrades

Honorable Mention

Digital Media - Website Interior

HumanGood

Honorable Mention

Digital Media - Blog Post

First State Community Bank

MarCom is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization, founded in 1995, consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital, and web professionals.

ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®

SmartBug Media® is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency assisting businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, increasing brand awareness, and building customer loyalty through content marketing, sales enablement, web development, marketing automation, and public relations.

As HubSpot's 2018 Global Partner of the Year, SmartBug® is the highest-rated HubSpot partner in the world today. The company has not only been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies four years in a row, but it has also been named to the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing list twice and won a number of Great Place to Work® and Comparably awards. With hundreds of awards for client work—and a team holding a combined 650 marketing certifications—SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com.

