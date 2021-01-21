SmartBug Media® Wins 49 MarCom Awards for Its Industry-Leading Client Work

SmartBug's highly skilled professionals help clients pivot to quickly respond to changing trends and market needs. Tweet this

Each year, the MarCom Awards honor excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals. Since its inception in 2004, MarCom has evolved into one of the largest, most respected creative competitions in the world where the most prestigious creative firms in the marketing and communication field compete for recognition. Entrants greatly value MarCom's international reputation for providing third-party industry validation in a fair, reliable, and timely manner.

Over the past two years, SmartBug has won more than 200 MarCom Awards for outstanding creative work. This year, SmartBug won 13 Platinum awards, 19 Gold awards, and 17 Honorable Mention awards:

Type of Award Category Client Platinum Print Media - Brochure SmartFox Platinum Digital Media - Blog Post HotStats Platinum Print Media - Brochure Anura Platinum Digital Media - Infographic InteliChart Platinum Strategic Communications - Media Placement Spotlight Cloud Platinum Digital Media: E-Book HotStats Platinum Digital Media - Overall Blog SmartFox Platinum Strategic Communications - Media Placement Bold Strategies Platinum Digital Media - Microsite Information Oleena Platinum Digital Media - E-Book True Office Learning Platinum Strategic Communications - Media Placement SmartBug Media Platinum Digital Media - Overall Blog Arcserve Platinum Digital Media - Website Redesign Corporate Screening Gold Strategic Communications - Media Placement SmartBug Media Gold Digital Media - E-Book Game Ready Gold Digital Media - E-Book Barricaid, Intrinsic Therapeutics Gold Video/Audio - PowerPoint Presentation Bigstream Gold Digital Media - Infographic Corporate Screening Gold Digital Media - E-Book Method Schools Gold Digital Media - Overall Blog Clevens Face and Body Specialists Gold Digital Media - Business to Business Website One Step Retail Solutions Gold Digital Media - Business to Business Website Gingr Gold Digital Media - Blog Post Quotit Gold Digital Media - Infographic First State Community Bank Gold Strategic Communications - Media Placement Spotlight Cloud Gold Strategic Communications - Media Placement True Office Learning Gold Digital Media - E-Annual Report Feeding Westchester Gold Digital Media - Blog Post TechForce Foundation Gold Strategic Communications - Media Placement PCX Gold Strategic Communications - Media Placement Daniels Trading Gold Print Media - News Release Southern Nazarene University Gold Strategic Communications - Media Placement Corporate Screening Honorable Mention Digital Media - E-Book CallRail Honorable Mention Digital Media - Infographic MarketStar Honorable Mention Digital Media - Web Content HumanGood Honorable Mention Digital Media - Landing Page The Arbor Company Honorable Mention Digital Media - Home Page The Arbor Company Honorable Mention Strategic Communications - Media Placement Daniels Trading Honorable Mention Digital Media - Infographic Population Media Center Honorable Mention Digital Media - Website Continental Office Honorable Mention Strategic Communications - Media Placement True Office Learning Honorable Mention Strategic Communications - Media Placement Detail Renovations Honorable Mention Digital Media - E-Magazine Detail Renovations Honorable Mention Strategic Communications - Media Placement Detail Renovations Honorable Mention Digital Media - Infographic PCX Honorable Mention Digital Media - Blog Post InteliChart Honorable Mention Digital Media - Landing Page Southern Nazarene University Honorable Mention Digital Media - Website Redesign Valutrades Honorable Mention Digital Media - Website Interior HumanGood Honorable Mention Digital Media - Blog Post First State Community Bank

MarCom is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization, founded in 1995, consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital, and web professionals.

ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®

SmartBug Media® is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency assisting businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, increasing brand awareness, and building customer loyalty through content marketing, sales enablement, web development, marketing automation, and public relations.

As HubSpot's 2018 Global Partner of the Year, SmartBug® is the highest-rated HubSpot partner in the world today. The company has not only been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies four years in a row, but it has also been named to the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing list twice and won a number of Great Place to Work® and Comparably awards. With hundreds of awards for client work—and a team holding a combined 650 marketing certifications—SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com .

SOURCE SmartBug Media

Related Links

http://smartbugmedia.com

