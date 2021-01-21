SmartBug Media® Wins 49 MarCom Awards for Its Industry-Leading Client Work
Global Marketing Agency Awarded for Excellence, Creativity, Hard Work, and Customer Satisfaction Across the Spectrum of Digital Marketing and Public Relations Categories
Jan 21, 2021, 08:56 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media®—a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists businesses in generating leads, increasing awareness, and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, and public relations—today announced that it has won 49 MarCom Awards for excellence in marketing communications. Recognized for a high degree of quality, creativity, and agility, the company earned awards for cutting-edge client projects that span across the marcom spectrum, from full-service strategy campaigns, blog articles, and podcasts to project-based digital design, content development, and media relations wins.
"These awards validate both the quality of and the strategies behind our work product, which reflect the expertise of our marketing, creative, and PR teams in hitting client goals," said SmartBug Founder and CEO Ryan Malone. "2020 was a difficult year for many of our clients, with new challenges around every corner. Our unique approach to client relationships, along with our talented, knowledgeable, and highly skilled professionals executing them, provided clients with the ability to pivot their strategies and quickly respond to changing trends and market needs. The MarCom Awards SmartBug received validate our model."
Each year, the MarCom Awards honor excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals. Since its inception in 2004, MarCom has evolved into one of the largest, most respected creative competitions in the world where the most prestigious creative firms in the marketing and communication field compete for recognition. Entrants greatly value MarCom's international reputation for providing third-party industry validation in a fair, reliable, and timely manner.
Over the past two years, SmartBug has won more than 200 MarCom Awards for outstanding creative work. This year, SmartBug won 13 Platinum awards, 19 Gold awards, and 17 Honorable Mention awards:
|
Type of Award
|
Category
|
Client
|
Platinum
|
Print Media - Brochure
|
SmartFox
|
Platinum
|
Digital Media - Blog Post
|
HotStats
|
Platinum
|
Print Media - Brochure
|
Anura
|
Platinum
|
Digital Media - Infographic
|
InteliChart
|
Platinum
|
Strategic Communications - Media Placement
|
Spotlight Cloud
|
Platinum
|
Digital Media: E-Book
|
HotStats
|
Platinum
|
Digital Media - Overall Blog
|
SmartFox
|
Platinum
|
Strategic Communications - Media Placement
|
Bold Strategies
|
Platinum
|
Digital Media - Microsite Information
|
Oleena
|
Platinum
|
Digital Media - E-Book
|
True Office Learning
|
Platinum
|
Strategic Communications - Media Placement
|
SmartBug Media
|
Platinum
|
Digital Media - Overall Blog
|
Arcserve
|
Platinum
|
Digital Media - Website Redesign
|
Corporate Screening
|
Gold
|
Strategic Communications - Media Placement
|
SmartBug Media
|
Gold
|
Digital Media - E-Book
|
Game Ready
|
Gold
|
Digital Media - E-Book
|
Barricaid, Intrinsic Therapeutics
|
Gold
|
Video/Audio - PowerPoint Presentation
|
Bigstream
|
Gold
|
Digital Media - Infographic
|
Corporate Screening
|
Gold
|
Digital Media - E-Book
|
Method Schools
|
Gold
|
Digital Media - Overall Blog
|
Clevens Face and Body Specialists
|
Gold
|
Digital Media - Business to Business Website
|
One Step Retail Solutions
|
Gold
|
Digital Media - Business to Business Website
|
Gingr
|
Gold
|
Digital Media - Blog Post
|
Quotit
|
Gold
|
Digital Media - Infographic
|
First State Community Bank
|
Gold
|
Strategic Communications - Media Placement
|
Spotlight Cloud
|
Gold
|
Strategic Communications - Media Placement
|
True Office Learning
|
Gold
|
Digital Media - E-Annual Report
|
Feeding Westchester
|
Gold
|
Digital Media - Blog Post
|
TechForce Foundation
|
Gold
|
Strategic Communications - Media Placement
|
PCX
|
Gold
|
Strategic Communications - Media Placement
|
Daniels Trading
|
Gold
|
Print Media - News Release
|
Southern Nazarene University
|
Gold
|
Strategic Communications - Media Placement
|
Corporate Screening
|
Honorable Mention
|
Digital Media - E-Book
|
CallRail
|
Honorable Mention
|
Digital Media - Infographic
|
MarketStar
|
Honorable Mention
|
Digital Media - Web Content
|
HumanGood
|
Honorable Mention
|
Digital Media - Landing Page
|
The Arbor Company
|
Honorable Mention
|
Digital Media - Home Page
|
The Arbor Company
|
Honorable Mention
|
Strategic Communications - Media Placement
|
Daniels Trading
|
Honorable Mention
|
Digital Media - Infographic
|
Population Media Center
|
Honorable Mention
|
Digital Media - Website
|
Continental Office
|
Honorable Mention
|
Strategic Communications - Media Placement
|
True Office Learning
|
Honorable Mention
|
Strategic Communications - Media Placement
|
Detail Renovations
|
Honorable Mention
|
Digital Media - E-Magazine
|
Detail Renovations
|
Honorable Mention
|
Strategic Communications - Media Placement
|
Detail Renovations
|
Honorable Mention
|
Digital Media - Infographic
|
PCX
|
Honorable Mention
|
Digital Media - Blog Post
|
InteliChart
|
Honorable Mention
|
Digital Media - Landing Page
|
Southern Nazarene University
|
Honorable Mention
|
Digital Media - Website Redesign
|
Valutrades
|
Honorable Mention
|
Digital Media - Website Interior
|
HumanGood
|
Honorable Mention
|
Digital Media - Blog Post
|
First State Community Bank
MarCom is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization, founded in 1995, consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital, and web professionals.
ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®
SmartBug Media® is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency assisting businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, increasing brand awareness, and building customer loyalty through content marketing, sales enablement, web development, marketing automation, and public relations.
As HubSpot's 2018 Global Partner of the Year, SmartBug® is the highest-rated HubSpot partner in the world today. The company has not only been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies four years in a row, but it has also been named to the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing list twice and won a number of Great Place to Work® and Comparably awards. With hundreds of awards for client work—and a team holding a combined 650 marketing certifications—SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com.
SOURCE SmartBug Media