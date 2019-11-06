SmartBug Media™ Wins Nearly 100 MarCom Awards, Highlighting Its Industry-Leading Client Work

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media™—a leading Intelligent Inbound™ marketing agency that assists businesses in generating leads, increasing awareness, and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, and public relations—today announced that it has won 97 MarCom Awards for excellence in marketing communications. The company's cutting-edge client work was recognized for its high degree of quality and creativity for projects that span across the marcom spectrum, from full-service strategy campaigns, blogs, and podcasts to project-based digital design, content development, and media relations wins.

SmartBug Team members represent the company at Inbound 2019
"We won 97 awards out of 100 submissions, which is not only an incredible honor, but a testament to the hard work of our marcom professionals, who produce some of the industry's best work day in and day out," said SmartBug Founder and CEO, Ryan Malone. "This amazing number of awards reinforces one of our core values to 'rock it for the customer'—something I'm proud to say that our team achieves on a regular basis."

Each year the MarCom Awards honors excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals. Since its inception in 2004, MarCom has evolved into one of the largest, most-respected creative competitions in the world where the most prestigious creative firms in the marketing and communication field compete for recognition. Entrants greatly value MarCom's international reputation for providing third-party industry validation in a fair, reliable. and timely manner.

Last year, SmartBug won a total of 61 MarCom Awards for outstanding creative work. This year, the company upped its game, increasing its winning total by nearly 60 percent. SmartBug won 25 Platinum awards, 39 Gold awards, and 33 Honorable Mention awards:

Type of Award

Category

Client

Platinum

Web Design

TransAct

Platinum

Blog Post (PR)

SmartBug Media

Platinum

Blog Post (PR)

SmartBug Media

Platinum

Web Landing Page

True Office

Platinum

White Paper

Translational Software

Platinum

Media Relations - Online Placement

TDECU

Platinum

Web Video - Self Promotion

SmartBug Media

Platinum

Overall Blog

SmartBug Media

Platinum

E-mail Communication

Power Music

Platinum

Technical Writing

Identity Automation

Platinum

E-Annual Report

HotStats

Platinum

Blog Post

HotStats

Platinum

E-Book

Spotlight Cloud

Platinum

E-Book

HotStats

Platinum

E-Book

Goodwall

Platinum

Infographic

MarketStar

Platinum

Infographic

FSCB

Platinum

Infographic

Eagle's Flight

Platinum

E-Annual Report

CVM, a supplier.io company

Platinum

B2C Website

CRD Design Build

Platinum

Financial Services Website

Calyx Software

Platinum

Blog Post

Black Swan Group

Platinum

Website Design - Interior

Advanced Piping Products

Platinum

Overall Blog

Accumula

Platinum

E-Book

Access eForms

Gold

Web Interactive Capabilities

Spotlight Cloud

Gold

Web Content

Translational Software

Gold

Blog Post

Global Tax Network

Gold

Blog Post

Rutter

Gold

Media Relations - Online Placement

Goodwall

Gold

Media Relations - Online Placement

LanguageLine

Gold

B2B Website

Talemetry

Gold

Website

Songtrust

Gold

Microsite Event

SmartBug Media

Gold

Overall Podcast

SmartBug On Tap

Gold

Media Relations - Online Placement

SmartBug Media

Gold

Blog Post

Kroll

Gold

Overall Blog

iQ Credit Union

Gold

Website

Grokker

Gold

Web Landing Page

Worximity

Gold

Web Landing Page

Power Music

Gold

E-Book

TechForce Communications

Gold

E-Book

Ortal

Gold

E-Book

iQ Credit Union

Gold

Infographic

TDECU

Gold

Infographic

NOVA Plastic Surgery

Gold

E-Book

Feeding Westchester

Gold

Overall Blog

Detail Renovations

Gold

Infographic

CVM, a supplier.io company

Gold

Blog Post

CVM, a supplier.io company

Gold

E-Book

Clevens Face and Body Specialists

Gold

B2B Website

Changepoint

Gold

E-Communication

Career Development Solutions

Gold

E-Book

Burroughs

Gold

Web Landing Page

Black Swan Group

Gold

Web Landing Page

Bay Supply

Gold

Web Home Page

Archibus

Gold

News Release

Archibus

Gold

Website Design - Interior

Arbor

Gold

Blog Post

Arbor

Gold

Infographic

Allbridge

Gold

Blog Post

Advanced Piping Products

Gold

Web Landing Page

Access eForms

Honorable Mention

Website Design - Interior

Identity Automation

Honorable Mention

Web Interactive Capabilities

True Office

Honorable Mention

Blog Post

Bay Supply

Honorable Mention

Media Relations - Magazine Placement

Detail Renovations

Honorable Mention

Blog Post

Goodwall

Honorable Mention

Overall Blog

SSCOR

Honorable Mention

Media Relations - Online Placement

SmartBug Media

Honorable Mention

Blog Post

Serraview

Honorable Mention

Social Content

SecureDocs

Honorable Mention

Blog Post

Ortal

Honorable Mention

Blog Post

Jobsity

Honorable Mention

Financial Services Website

iQ Credit Union

Honorable Mention

Website Design - Interior

UniTek Global

Honorable Mention

Logo Design

Valutrades

Honorable Mention

E-mail Communication

Valutrades

Honorable Mention

Web Landing Page

Poynt

Honorable Mention

Web Landing Page

NOVA Plastic Surgery

Honorable Mention

E-Book

Serraview

Honorable Mention

E-Book

Jobsity

Honorable Mention

Infographic

StrataTech

Honorable Mention

Infographic

Global Tax Network

Honorable Mention

E-Book

FSCB

Honorable Mention

Web Landing Page

DiscMD

Honorable Mention

E-Communication - Event Schedule

Decisions

Honorable Mention

Media Relations - Online Placement

Daniels Trading

Honorable Mention

Web Design - Interior

Career Development Solutions

Honorable Mention

White Paper

Burroughs

Honorable Mention

News Release

Black Swan Group

Honorable Mention

Infographic

Arbor

Honorable Mention

Web Landing Page

Adair

Honorable Mention

Blog Post

Accumula

Honorable Mention

E-Book

Accumula

MarCom is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization, founded in 1995, consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital and web professionals.

About SmartBug Media

SmartBug Media™ is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound™ marketing agency assisting businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, increasing brand awareness, and building customer loyalty through content marketing, sales enablement, web development, marketing automation, and public relations.

As HubSpot's 2018 Global Partner of the Year, SmartBug™ is the highest-rated HubSpot partner in the world. The company has not only been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies three years in a row, but it has also been named to the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies List and has won a number or Great Place to Work® and Comparably awards. With hundreds of awards for client work—and a team with a combined 550 marketing certifications—SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com.

