SmartBug Media™ Wins Nearly 100 MarCom Awards, Highlighting Its Industry-Leading Client Work

"We won 97 awards out of 100 submissions, which is not only an incredible honor, but a testament to the hard work of our marcom professionals, who produce some of the industry's best work day in and day out," said SmartBug Founder and CEO, Ryan Malone. "This amazing number of awards reinforces one of our core values to 'rock it for the customer'—something I'm proud to say that our team achieves on a regular basis."

Each year the MarCom Awards honors excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals. Since its inception in 2004, MarCom has evolved into one of the largest, most-respected creative competitions in the world where the most prestigious creative firms in the marketing and communication field compete for recognition. Entrants greatly value MarCom's international reputation for providing third-party industry validation in a fair, reliable. and timely manner.

Last year, SmartBug won a total of 61 MarCom Awards for outstanding creative work. This year, the company upped its game, increasing its winning total by nearly 60 percent. SmartBug won 25 Platinum awards, 39 Gold awards, and 33 Honorable Mention awards:

Type of Award Category Client Platinum Web Design TransAct Platinum Blog Post (PR) SmartBug Media Platinum Blog Post (PR) SmartBug Media Platinum Web Landing Page True Office Platinum White Paper Translational Software Platinum Media Relations - Online Placement TDECU Platinum Web Video - Self Promotion SmartBug Media Platinum Overall Blog SmartBug Media Platinum E-mail Communication Power Music Platinum Technical Writing Identity Automation Platinum E-Annual Report HotStats Platinum Blog Post HotStats Platinum E-Book Spotlight Cloud Platinum E-Book HotStats Platinum E-Book Goodwall Platinum Infographic MarketStar Platinum Infographic FSCB Platinum Infographic Eagle's Flight Platinum E-Annual Report CVM, a supplier.io company Platinum B2C Website CRD Design Build Platinum Financial Services Website Calyx Software Platinum Blog Post Black Swan Group Platinum Website Design - Interior Advanced Piping Products Platinum Overall Blog Accumula Platinum E-Book Access eForms Gold Web Interactive Capabilities Spotlight Cloud Gold Web Content Translational Software Gold Blog Post Global Tax Network Gold Blog Post Rutter Gold Media Relations - Online Placement Goodwall Gold Media Relations - Online Placement LanguageLine Gold B2B Website Talemetry Gold Website Songtrust Gold Microsite Event SmartBug Media Gold Overall Podcast SmartBug On Tap Gold Media Relations - Online Placement SmartBug Media Gold Blog Post Kroll Gold Overall Blog iQ Credit Union Gold Website Grokker Gold Web Landing Page Worximity Gold Web Landing Page Power Music Gold E-Book TechForce Communications Gold E-Book Ortal Gold E-Book iQ Credit Union Gold Infographic TDECU Gold Infographic NOVA Plastic Surgery Gold E-Book Feeding Westchester Gold Overall Blog Detail Renovations Gold Infographic CVM, a supplier.io company Gold Blog Post CVM, a supplier.io company Gold E-Book Clevens Face and Body Specialists Gold B2B Website Changepoint Gold E-Communication Career Development Solutions Gold E-Book Burroughs Gold Web Landing Page Black Swan Group Gold Web Landing Page Bay Supply Gold Web Home Page Archibus Gold News Release Archibus Gold Website Design - Interior Arbor Gold Blog Post Arbor Gold Infographic Allbridge Gold Blog Post Advanced Piping Products Gold Web Landing Page Access eForms Honorable Mention Website Design - Interior Identity Automation Honorable Mention Web Interactive Capabilities True Office Honorable Mention Blog Post Bay Supply Honorable Mention Media Relations - Magazine Placement Detail Renovations Honorable Mention Blog Post Goodwall Honorable Mention Overall Blog SSCOR Honorable Mention Media Relations - Online Placement SmartBug Media Honorable Mention Blog Post Serraview Honorable Mention Social Content SecureDocs Honorable Mention Blog Post Ortal Honorable Mention Blog Post Jobsity Honorable Mention Financial Services Website iQ Credit Union Honorable Mention Website Design - Interior UniTek Global Honorable Mention Logo Design Valutrades Honorable Mention E-mail Communication Valutrades Honorable Mention Web Landing Page Poynt Honorable Mention Web Landing Page NOVA Plastic Surgery Honorable Mention E-Book Serraview Honorable Mention E-Book Jobsity Honorable Mention Infographic StrataTech Honorable Mention Infographic Global Tax Network Honorable Mention E-Book FSCB Honorable Mention Web Landing Page DiscMD Honorable Mention E-Communication - Event Schedule Decisions Honorable Mention Media Relations - Online Placement Daniels Trading Honorable Mention Web Design - Interior Career Development Solutions Honorable Mention White Paper Burroughs Honorable Mention News Release Black Swan Group Honorable Mention Infographic Arbor Honorable Mention Web Landing Page Adair Honorable Mention Blog Post Accumula Honorable Mention E-Book Accumula

MarCom is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization, founded in 1995, consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital and web professionals.

