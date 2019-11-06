SmartBug Media™ Wins Nearly 100 MarCom Awards, Highlighting Its Industry-Leading Client Work
Global Marketing Agency Awarded for Excellence, Creativity, Hard Work, and Customer Satisfaction Across the Spectrum of Digital Marketing and Public Relations Categories
Nov 06, 2019, 08:06 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media™—a leading Intelligent Inbound™ marketing agency that assists businesses in generating leads, increasing awareness, and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, and public relations—today announced that it has won 97 MarCom Awards for excellence in marketing communications. The company's cutting-edge client work was recognized for its high degree of quality and creativity for projects that span across the marcom spectrum, from full-service strategy campaigns, blogs, and podcasts to project-based digital design, content development, and media relations wins.
"We won 97 awards out of 100 submissions, which is not only an incredible honor, but a testament to the hard work of our marcom professionals, who produce some of the industry's best work day in and day out," said SmartBug Founder and CEO, Ryan Malone. "This amazing number of awards reinforces one of our core values to 'rock it for the customer'—something I'm proud to say that our team achieves on a regular basis."
Each year the MarCom Awards honors excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals. Since its inception in 2004, MarCom has evolved into one of the largest, most-respected creative competitions in the world where the most prestigious creative firms in the marketing and communication field compete for recognition. Entrants greatly value MarCom's international reputation for providing third-party industry validation in a fair, reliable. and timely manner.
Last year, SmartBug won a total of 61 MarCom Awards for outstanding creative work. This year, the company upped its game, increasing its winning total by nearly 60 percent. SmartBug won 25 Platinum awards, 39 Gold awards, and 33 Honorable Mention awards:
|
Type of Award
|
Category
|
Client
|
Platinum
|
Web Design
|
TransAct
|
Platinum
|
Blog Post (PR)
|
SmartBug Media
|
Platinum
|
Blog Post (PR)
|
SmartBug Media
|
Platinum
|
Web Landing Page
|
True Office
|
Platinum
|
White Paper
|
Translational Software
|
Platinum
|
Media Relations - Online Placement
|
TDECU
|
Platinum
|
Web Video - Self Promotion
|
SmartBug Media
|
Platinum
|
Overall Blog
|
SmartBug Media
|
Platinum
|
E-mail Communication
|
Power Music
|
Platinum
|
Technical Writing
|
Identity Automation
|
Platinum
|
E-Annual Report
|
HotStats
|
Platinum
|
Blog Post
|
HotStats
|
Platinum
|
E-Book
|
Spotlight Cloud
|
Platinum
|
E-Book
|
HotStats
|
Platinum
|
E-Book
|
Goodwall
|
Platinum
|
Infographic
|
MarketStar
|
Platinum
|
Infographic
|
FSCB
|
Platinum
|
Infographic
|
Eagle's Flight
|
Platinum
|
E-Annual Report
|
CVM, a supplier.io company
|
Platinum
|
B2C Website
|
CRD Design Build
|
Platinum
|
Financial Services Website
|
Calyx Software
|
Platinum
|
Blog Post
|
Black Swan Group
|
Platinum
|
Website Design - Interior
|
Advanced Piping Products
|
Platinum
|
Overall Blog
|
Accumula
|
Platinum
|
E-Book
|
Access eForms
|
Gold
|
Web Interactive Capabilities
|
Spotlight Cloud
|
Gold
|
Web Content
|
Translational Software
|
Gold
|
Blog Post
|
Global Tax Network
|
Gold
|
Blog Post
|
Rutter
|
Gold
|
Media Relations - Online Placement
|
Goodwall
|
Gold
|
Media Relations - Online Placement
|
LanguageLine
|
Gold
|
B2B Website
|
Talemetry
|
Gold
|
Website
|
Songtrust
|
Gold
|
Microsite Event
|
SmartBug Media
|
Gold
|
Overall Podcast
|
SmartBug On Tap
|
Gold
|
Media Relations - Online Placement
|
SmartBug Media
|
Gold
|
Blog Post
|
Kroll
|
Gold
|
Overall Blog
|
iQ Credit Union
|
Gold
|
Website
|
Grokker
|
Gold
|
Web Landing Page
|
Worximity
|
Gold
|
Web Landing Page
|
Power Music
|
Gold
|
E-Book
|
TechForce Communications
|
Gold
|
E-Book
|
Ortal
|
Gold
|
E-Book
|
iQ Credit Union
|
Gold
|
Infographic
|
TDECU
|
Gold
|
Infographic
|
NOVA Plastic Surgery
|
Gold
|
E-Book
|
Feeding Westchester
|
Gold
|
Overall Blog
|
Detail Renovations
|
Gold
|
Infographic
|
CVM, a supplier.io company
|
Gold
|
Blog Post
|
CVM, a supplier.io company
|
Gold
|
E-Book
|
Clevens Face and Body Specialists
|
Gold
|
B2B Website
|
Changepoint
|
Gold
|
E-Communication
|
Career Development Solutions
|
Gold
|
E-Book
|
Burroughs
|
Gold
|
Web Landing Page
|
Black Swan Group
|
Gold
|
Web Landing Page
|
Bay Supply
|
Gold
|
Web Home Page
|
Archibus
|
Gold
|
News Release
|
Archibus
|
Gold
|
Website Design - Interior
|
Arbor
|
Gold
|
Blog Post
|
Arbor
|
Gold
|
Infographic
|
Allbridge
|
Gold
|
Blog Post
|
Advanced Piping Products
|
Gold
|
Web Landing Page
|
Access eForms
|
Honorable Mention
|
Website Design - Interior
|
Identity Automation
|
Honorable Mention
|
Web Interactive Capabilities
|
True Office
|
Honorable Mention
|
Blog Post
|
Bay Supply
|
Honorable Mention
|
Media Relations - Magazine Placement
|
Detail Renovations
|
Honorable Mention
|
Blog Post
|
Goodwall
|
Honorable Mention
|
Overall Blog
|
SSCOR
|
Honorable Mention
|
Media Relations - Online Placement
|
SmartBug Media
|
Honorable Mention
|
Blog Post
|
Serraview
|
Honorable Mention
|
Social Content
|
SecureDocs
|
Honorable Mention
|
Blog Post
|
Ortal
|
Honorable Mention
|
Blog Post
|
Jobsity
|
Honorable Mention
|
Financial Services Website
|
iQ Credit Union
|
Honorable Mention
|
Website Design - Interior
|
UniTek Global
|
Honorable Mention
|
Logo Design
|
Valutrades
|
Honorable Mention
|
E-mail Communication
|
Valutrades
|
Honorable Mention
|
Web Landing Page
|
Poynt
|
Honorable Mention
|
Web Landing Page
|
NOVA Plastic Surgery
|
Honorable Mention
|
E-Book
|
Serraview
|
Honorable Mention
|
E-Book
|
Jobsity
|
Honorable Mention
|
Infographic
|
StrataTech
|
Honorable Mention
|
Infographic
|
Global Tax Network
|
Honorable Mention
|
E-Book
|
FSCB
|
Honorable Mention
|
Web Landing Page
|
DiscMD
|
Honorable Mention
|
E-Communication - Event Schedule
|
Decisions
|
Honorable Mention
|
Media Relations - Online Placement
|
Daniels Trading
|
Honorable Mention
|
Web Design - Interior
|
Career Development Solutions
|
Honorable Mention
|
White Paper
|
Burroughs
|
Honorable Mention
|
News Release
|
Black Swan Group
|
Honorable Mention
|
Infographic
|
Arbor
|
Honorable Mention
|
Web Landing Page
|
Adair
|
Honorable Mention
|
Blog Post
|
Accumula
|
Honorable Mention
|
E-Book
|
Accumula
MarCom is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization, founded in 1995, consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital and web professionals.
About SmartBug Media™
SmartBug Media™ is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound™ marketing agency assisting businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, increasing brand awareness, and building customer loyalty through content marketing, sales enablement, web development, marketing automation, and public relations.
As HubSpot's 2018 Global Partner of the Year, SmartBug™ is the highest-rated HubSpot partner in the world. The company has not only been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies three years in a row, but it has also been named to the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies List and has won a number or Great Place to Work® and Comparably awards. With hundreds of awards for client work—and a team with a combined 550 marketing certifications—SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com.
