SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC: SMKG) Hosting at upcoming events, Seamless Payments Singapore and the National Restaurant Association in Chicago.

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) announced today its recently added upcoming events as the company continues to develop and partner with Financial Institutions seeking technology products & mobility applications to further grow their retail merchants and enterprises portfolio. This strategy is in parallel with the company's SAAS offerings as a rebranding by the FI's to "enable the merchants to engage the customers".

Massimo Barone CEO stated "We are gaining traction in Latin America and Asia with several new partnerships and clients adopting the Genorocity.com, Mtickets.events and Axepay.com platforms and services. Our goal is to develop integrated relationships with Card Issuers & Acquirers, then rollout partnerships with the Independent Software Vendors in specialized industries. We bring expertise and mobility products that fulfill the need in the Fintech market segment."

About SmartCard Marketing Systems, Inc.

SmartCard Marketing, Inc. (OTC:SMKG) is a Fintech solutions provider to the global payments industry delivering a cloud-based EMV Host platform to Issuing & Acquiring banks, telecoms & global enterprises. The company offers proprietary industry applications for payment acceptance. The company's brands include; Genorocity.com, a coupon & incentive management platform with QR Code payments acceptance, Check21SAAS.com a Remote Check Deposit solution, Mtickets.events a mobile ticketing & events management solution, Emphasispay.com an alternative payment transaction gateway & Articul8te.com its most recent offering for Task & Content management. For more information, go to www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com

