SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC: SMKG) launches Enterprise & Payments Industry Partner Marketplace Emphasispay.com "Brand As Your Own" portfolio

The Emphasispay.com marketplace solves the transition for Partners / Resellers and Consultants dealing in Enterprise solutions and Payments, as the industries are challenged by delivery of Cloud and Mobility applications from start-to-end. The mission of limiting CAPEX exposure and unexpected timeline disruptions which is a major barrier to entry and sustainability for many industries.

NEW YORK, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC: SMKG) is pleased to announce Emphasispay.com the business marketplace for its Channel Partners & Resellers. The marketplace focuses on the company's go to market strategy delivering a conduit into the payments and global enterprises industry with a Brand As Your Own disruptive strategy. The company's portfolio of technology delivers intuitive design and wireframes for specialized industries advancing go-to-market delivery for Enterprises and financial Institutions. All inclusive, with the added value of integrated 3rd party technologies and payment gateways from around the globe to make it truly seamless.

In addition, the company provides a flexible licensing structure which includes BPO access to a skilled set of developers and designers for customizations, maintenance and support with dedicated project managers to guide the way. This flexibility also provides scalability assurances to deliver on large portfolios of merchants and customers but at the same time affordable to smaller portfolios.

About SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG)

A boutique Payments & Incentives technology company focused on Cloud and Mobility for the Retail, Banking & Enterprise Industries. The company specializes in proprietary end-to-end intuitive applications for a "Brand As Your Own" portfolio including QR Wallets, Rewards and Couponing, Events and Mobile Ticketing, Remote Deposit Capture, Workforce management, Blockchain, E-KYC, Tokenization, Ride Booking, Cross-border FX, Proximity & Payment acceptance applications.

