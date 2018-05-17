SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC: SMKG) sets Introduction launch of Ijobs.shop

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC: SMKG) is also pleased to announce the expansion of its ISV accelerator program for the digital Workforce Management industry with the initial release of Ijobs.shop. The company is also expanding its existing affiliation with Schedule101.com and now adding Staffrrs.com a Shift Seeker app for the restaurant and hospitality industry. The companies have aligned to seamlessly integrate and market a bundled solution offering for the industry. The launch will take place at the NRA show hosted at the McCormick Place this upcoming week from May 19th to the 22nd which is a great forum to showcase in the LakeShore Pavilion booth #10122.

Massimo Barone CEO stated "We are excited about the Ijobs.shop launch and entry into the digital Workforce management market. The combined offering with Schedule101.com and Staffrrs.com products bundle offers the SME the opportunity to join the social media services industry and reach out to tech-savvy job seekers.

About the NRA

National Restaurant Association

The National Restaurant Association is a restaurant industry business association in the United States, representing more than 380,000 restaurant locations. It also operates the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation. The association was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

About SmartCard Marketing Systems, Inc.

SmartCard Marketing, Inc. (OTC: SMKG) is a Fintech solutions provider to the global payments industry delivering a cloud-based EMV Host platform to Issuing & Acquiring banks, telecoms & global enterprises. The company offers proprietary industry applications for payment acceptance. The company's brands include; Genorocity.com, a coupon & incentive management platform with QR Code payments acceptance, Check21SAAS.com a Remote Check Deposit solution, Mtickets.events a mobile ticketing & events management solution, Emphasispay.com an alternative payment transaction gateway & Articul8te.com its most recent offering for Task & Content management. For more information, go to www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com

