SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) Continues to Expand its Bridging Digital Motion Campaign in Singapore at the Seamless Payments Show Next Week

Genorocity.com is a Retail Management platform allowing for digital couponing, incentives, social media rewards with a card management module for both issuer and membership user experiences. In addition, it offers Proximity beacon technology and Geo-sourcing for targeted marketing ads and promoting offers. Also, benefit from an integrated Wallet, QR code payment scheme, and open APIs for easy integration. Watch our video to see how!

Mtickets.events is a digital Events & Mobile ticketing management solution allowing you to create your Events, Conferences, Exhibitors, Collaborators, Partner suppliers, Ticketing & registrations. It offers both Web and Mobile Applications with a fully integrated payment gateway also integrated with Genorocity.com's full rewards and incentives ecosystem for a seamless user experience! Watch our video to see how!

Granularchain.com is SmartCard Marketing's most recent product launch allowing financial institutions and global enterprises a new Methodical approach to the Chain. The Virtual Exchange engine!

As more and more transactions move online, and with more cross-border transactions happening than ever before, you need the right infrastructure in place to create a seamless customer experience. With Smartcard Marketing Systems Inc. (SMKG:OTC), we explore how to streamline payments, how to make cross-border e-commerce easy and more.

About SmartCard Marketing Systems, Inc.

SmartCard Marketing, Inc. (OTC:SMKG) is a Fintech solutions provider to the global payments industry delivering a cloud-based EMV Host platform to Issuing & Acquiring banks, telecoms & global enterprises. The company offers proprietary industry applications for payment acceptance. The company's brands include; Genorocity.com, a coupon & incentive management platform with QR Code payments acceptance, Check21SAAS.com a Remote Check Deposit solution, Mtickets.events a mobile ticketing & events management solution, Emphasispay.com an alternative payment transaction gateway & Articul8te.com its most recent offering for Task & Content management. For more information, go to www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com

