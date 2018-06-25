SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) releases Mtickets EO APPs for Android and IOS for the Events & Meetings Industry

CEO Massimo Barone "We are investing significant capital on our technology infrastructure to support and capture an important piece of the Events and Meetings industry. Our payment and incentives technology platforms including our vendor partners gives us an advantage to bundle best of available technology and be leaders as a SAAS white-label services provider to the industry. This strategy preserves the identity and brands of our customers."

"Our report illustrates that the meetings and events industry continues to grow across all segments as it contributes hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue to the U.S. economy and supports 5.9 million jobs," says Adam Sacks, founder and president of Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company. "Notably in 2016, meetings generated $325 billion of direct spending and $845 billion in business sales. These numbers represent a contribution of $446 billion in GDP and $104 billion of federal, state and local taxes. The total tax impact per household was $879 per U.S. household."

In total, 1.9 million meetings were held in 2016, with 251 million participants. On average, the direct spending associated with 43 meeting participants supported one U.S. job, including both direct and indirect impacts.

#3. Online meetings will migrate to face-to-face interactions

According to the ICCA Statistics Report, the figure of rotating international association meetings this year (12,212) has doubled since 2006. Thanks to the growth gained through confidence from business in the value of meetings, we'll observe an even higher number of live events going forward.

#4. Fintech startups will disrupt the event industry

As mentioned in the EY's Global Banking Outlook 2017, previous years have seen eroding profitability for banks. On the other hand, the number of Fintech startups has risen by more than 50% since 2011. As Turner and Davidson predict, this will directly influence the event industry, so keep an eye on it.

About SmartCard Marketing Systems, Inc.

SmartCard Marketing, Inc. (OTC:SMKG) is a Fintech solutions provider to the global payments industry delivering a cloud-based EMV Host platform to Issuing & Acquiring banks, telecoms & global enterprises. The company offers proprietary industry applications for payment acceptance. The company's brands include; Genorocity.com, a coupon & incentive management platform with QR Code payments acceptance, Check21SAAS.com a Remote Check Deposit solution, Mtickets.events a mobile ticketing & events management solution, Emphasispay.com an alternative payment transaction gateway & Articul8te.com its most recent offering for Task & Content management. For more information, go to www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com

