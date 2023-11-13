SmartCardia names Dr. Jag Singh as a Principal Advisor

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartCardia is pleased to introduce Dr. Jag Singh as their new Principal Medical Advisor. Dr. Singh joins SmartCardia with over 25 years of medical experience and will lead their advisory team.

In this position, Dr. Singh will work with SmartCardia to optimize and innovate their digital health offerings and envision future platforms and programs. In addition, he will play an active role in provider and community education regarding their integrated cloud platform and patch for cardiac and remote patient monitoring.

Jag Singh, MD, PhD
SmartCardia 7L Patch

Dr. Jag Singh is a Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and is the former Clinical Director of the Cardiology Division and the Roman W. DeSanctis Endowed Chair in Cardiology at Mass General Hospital. He is also the Founding Director of the Resynchronization and Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics Program, at the Massachusetts General Hospital Heart Center.

Dr. Singh completed his internal medicine residency, cardiology and cardiac electrophysiology fellowships at Mass General Hospital. He completed his doctorate from Oxford University, a Master of science in clinical investigation from MIT-Harvard and a research fellowship at the Framingham Heart Study. He has over 350 peer reviewed publications and is the former Deputy Editor of the Journal of American College of Cardiology: Clinical EP and Editor-in-chief of the Current Treatment Options in Cardiovascular Medicine.  In addition to this, he is the author of the recently published best seller, Future Care: Sensors, Artificial Intelligence, and the Reinvention of Medicine

"We are excited to have Dr. Jag Singh as our Principal Advisor. He embodies our vision of shaping the future of cardiac care, and his expertise will be instrumental in propelling us toward that vision"– said SmartCardia CEO and founder Srinivasan Murali. Dr Singhs healthcare experience and passion centered on Digital Health fit perfectly with SmartCardias vision for Cardiology and their 7 Lead ECG Patch.

About SmartCardia
SmartCardia is a leading provider of an integrated cloud platform and patch for cardiac and remote patient monitoring. Integrating accurate ECG and vital sign data with clinician cloud SaaS platform enables SmartCardia to provide actionable insights into patients' health. The solution provides excellent clinical, operational, and financial benefits to hospitals and patients globally.

